Iran regime opened fire with live ammunition on protesters, doctor says: ‘Shoot-to-kill’

Iranian security forces escalated from pellet guns to live ammunition during protests, sharply increasing casualties, a doctor who treated wounded demonstrators told the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI).

Speaking after fleeing the country, the doctor told CHRI the use of live fire increased the death toll days after protests erupted Dec. 28.

"Law enforcement forces were firing pellet shotguns that scatter pellets. During those days, I received five or six calls per day about people who had been hit by two pellets in the back or pellets to the head or scalp," the doctor claimed.

The doctor said he noticed the situation shifted on Jan. 8, when authorities imposed internet blackouts and cut off communication nationwide.

"From about 8:10 to 8:20 pm, the sound of bullets, gunfire, screams, and sporadic explosions could be heard. I was called to the hospital. When I arrived, I saw that the nature of the injuries and the number of gunshot wounds had changed completely," the doctor said of the days around the blackout.

"The situation was totally different. Shots from close range, injuries leading to death."

Human rights groups say thousands have been killed as security forces moved to suppress the demonstrations, with some estimates placing the death toll above 3,000, Fox News’ chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reported Tuesday.

The protests were fueled by anger over economic hardship, rising prices and inflation before expanding into broader anti-government demonstrations.

"The calls I received on my home phone for medical advice were no longer about pellet wounds," the doctor said. "People were saying they had been shot, with bullets entering one side of the body and exiting the other. Live ammunition."

Describing scenes in Isfahan, which is a major protest hub, the doctor said streets were stained with blood as security forces deployed heavier weapons.

"A large amount of blood, about a liter, had pooled in the gutter and blood trails extended for several meters," the doctor claimed.

"The level and intensity of violence increased step by step," he said before describing a change in aggression on Jan. 9.

"On Friday night, I heard automatic gunfire. I am familiar with weapons and can distinguish their sounds. I heard DShK heavy machine guns. I heard PK machine guns.

"These weapons are in the possession of IRGC units — DShKs, PK machine guns, and Kalashnikovs," the doctor said. "The trauma cases I saw were brutal, shoot-to-kill."

Victims ranged from teenagers to elderly men, the doctor said. Some injuries were so severe that bodies were unrecognizable.

"One colleague said that during a night shift, eight bodies were brought in with gunshot wounds to the face; their faces were unrecognizable. Many bodies are not identifiable at all," he added.

The account comes as President Donald Trump publicly voiced support for Iranian protesters.

On Tuesday, Trump urged Iranians to "take over" their institutions, saying he had canceled all meetings with Iranian officials until the crackdown ends.