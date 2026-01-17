Expand / Collapse search
Iran

Iran’s supreme leader acknowledges thousands killed as Trump calls for new leadership: reports

Supreme leader's first public acknowledgment of protest deaths comes as Trump escalates rhetoric against Iranian leadership

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
At least 3,000 Iranians killed as anti-regime unrest grows Video

At least 3,000 Iranians killed as anti-regime unrest grows

Fox News' Trey Yingst reports the latest on the escalation in Iran as the Trump administration weighs intervention. 

Iran’s supreme leader has publicly acknowledged for the first time that thousands of people were killed during recent anti-government protests, according to reporting from the BBC, as President Donald Trump escalated his rhetoric and called for new leadership in Iran.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made the remarks during a public address Saturday, blaming the U.S. for the unrest and violence and saying some protesters died "in an inhuman, savage manner," the BBC reported.

The protests, which began in late December over economic conditions, later expanded into calls for an end to Iran’s ruling system

U.S.-based Iranian Human Rights Activists News Agency estimates that more than 3,000 people were killed over roughly three weeks of unrest, though Iranian authorities have not released an official death toll.

According to the BBC, nationwide internet shutdowns have made independent verification difficult, with connectivity dropping to roughly 2% of normal levels, citing data from cyber monitoring group NetBlocks.

A 'TEAR DOWN THE WALL' MOMENT IN IRAN WILL DAMAGE BOTH THE ISLAMIC REPUBLIC — AND CHINA

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei seated beside the Iranian flag during an address.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reportedly acknowledged Saturday that thousands of people were killed during recent anti-government protests. ( Office of the Supreme Leader of Iran via Getty Images)

Videos authenticated by BBC Persian and BBC Verify show Iranian security forces firing on demonstrators during the unrest.

Trump told Politico on Saturday that "it’s time to look for new leadership in Iran," after being read a series of hostile posts from Khamenei’s X account accusing the president of responsibility for the violence.

"What he is guilty of, as the leader of a country, is the complete destruction of the country and the use of violence at levels never seen before," Trump said, according to Politico. "Leadership is about respect, not fear and death."

TOP IRANIAN GENERAL THREATENS TO 'CUT OFF' TRUMP'S HAND OVER POTENTIAL MILITARY STRIKES

Donald Trump arrives

President Donald Trump has said in recent days he was looking at "very strong options" including possible military involvement in Iran. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo)

Trump went further in personal terms, telling Politico, "The man is a sick man who should run his country properly and stop killing people."

"His country is the worst place to live anywhere in the world because of poor leadership," Trump added.

Trump has previously urged Iranians to continue protesting and "take over institutions," saying that "help is on its way," according to Politico. The president later said he had been informed that the killings had stopped.

"The best decision he ever made was not hanging more than 800 people two days ago," Trump told Politico, when asked about the scope of potential U.S. military action.

Woman burns a picture of Iran's dictator during protest

Demonstrators burn a poster depicting Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a rally in support of anti-government protests in Iran, in Holon, Israel Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026.  (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

In a series of posts on X posts, Khamenei accused Trump of responsibility for the violence, writing, "We find the US President guilty due to the casualties, damages and slander he inflicted upon the Iranian nation."

In another post, Khamenei claimed that "America's goal is to devour Iran."

Trump has said in recent days he was looking at "very strong options" including possible military involvement.

The State Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

