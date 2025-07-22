Trump declares there's 'strong word' that Kimmel and Fallon are next on the late-night chopping block

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump predicted Tuesday that both ABC and NBC would cancel their late-night comedy shows on the heels of CBS axing "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

In a post to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said that NBC’s "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" are likely to get canceled following CBS announcing Colbert would go off the air in May.

"The word is, and it’s a strong word at that, Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go in the untalented Late Night Sweepstakes and, shortly thereafter, Fallon will be gone," the president stated.

He continued, "These are people with absolutely NO TALENT, who were paid Millions of Dollars for, in all cases, destroying what used to be GREAT Television. It’s really good to see them go, and I hope I played a major part in it!"

CBS announced last Thursday that it would cancel "The Late Show" next May at the end of its broadcast season.

The network clarified in its announcement that the cancellation was "purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night," and noted, "It is not related in any way to the show's performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount."

The news came weeks after CBS and parent company Paramount reached a $16 million settlement with Trump following his lawsuit against the network for how it edited an interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Colbert was outspoken against the settlement , calling it a "big fat bribe" ahead of Paramount's merger with Skydance Media.

Trump was gleeful about Colbert's cancellation last week.

"I absolutely love that Colbert got fired," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday. "His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show."

Colbert responded to Trump’s initial reaction during the opening monologue of his show Monday night, stating, "How dare you, sir? Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism? Go f--- yourself."

The comic also joked about Trump’s Kimmel prediction, stating, "Absolutely not, Kimmel. I am the martyr, OK? There's only room for one on this cross, and I got to tell you, the view is fantastic from up here!"

Fox News Channel's "Gutfeld!" is the most-watched late-night program on television and has outdrawn Colbert for 21 straight months among total viewers and 13 months in a row among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54.

In 2025, "Gutfeld!" averaged 3.1 million viewers through July 20, compared to 1.9 million for CBS’ outgoing "Late Show." During that same time period, ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" averaged 1.5 million, NBC’s "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" averaged 1.1 million, and NBC’s "Late Night with Seth Meyers" managed 751,000.