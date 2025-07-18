Trump celebrates Colbert getting booted by CBS in gleeful Truth Social post

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Count one prominent person among those happy that Stephen Colbert’s late-night show was canceled.

"I absolutely love that Colbert got fired," President Donald Trump posted Friday on Truth Social.

"His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show," Trump went on.

Colbert, one of Trump’s fiercest critics, took over the CBS show from David Letterman in 2015, and became a major platform for Democratic politicians. Last month, Colbert welcomed New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani before the socialist hopeful clinched the Democratic nomination. On Thursday, the same day he announced his cancellation effective next May, his first guest was Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

CBS said in a statement that the long-running late-night show will end in May 2026, but it was "purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night," adding, "It is not related in any way to the show's performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount."

There had been speculation about the future of the Paramount-owned late-night programs, which also includes "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central, as its planned corporate merger with Skydance Media is expected to take place later this year.

Colbert was outspoken against the settlement , calling it a "big fat bribe" to the Trump administration. He joked about being pressured by studio heads earlier this week.

"Some of the TV typers out there are blogging that once Skydance gets CBS, the new owners’ desire to please Trump will ‘put pressure on late-night host and frequent Trump critic Stephen Colbert,’" Colbert joked. "OK, but how are they going to put pressure on Stephen Colbert… if they can’t find him?"

Meanwhile, Fox News Channel's "Gutfeld!" has surged to become late-night's highest-rated program. In the second quarter of 2025, the show, hosted by Fox star Greg Gutfeld, notched 3 million viewers and 365,000 in the 25-54 age demographic at the 10 p.m. ET hour.

In addition to routing cable news competition, "Gutfeld!" outpaced all broadcast and late-night television, including "The Late Show" and other such established programs as Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and NBC’s "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

Fox News' Brian Flood and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.