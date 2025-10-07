TPUSA leader predicts colleges will become conservative strongholds within 5 years

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

North Dakota will be the next stop on Turning Point USA's (TPUSA) "This Is The Turning Point" tour. Dalton Nelson, the organization’s Midwest regional manager, spoke with Fox News Digital about the upcoming campus event being hosted at the University of North Dakota.

The nationwide tour has been drawing attention on college campuses across the country since TPUSA's founder, Charlie Kirk, was assassinated at an on-campus event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

Nelson said he’s predicting the event will be "packed."

"The community is excited. I have tons and tons of people reaching out to me on Facebook, Instagram, everywhere you can imagine. Asking about the event, asking how to get tickets."

Nelson shared that there has been strong support and encouragement from both the campus and the community ahead of the event.

"It's been mostly people being supportive, and it's good feelings on campus for sure."

Nelson didn't express any concerns but said that security measures will be in place.

"The community has offered some officers. The school is having their full staff. They've offered a parking staff as well, because we're expecting a full crowd. Turning Point brings security with us every time we go anywhere — at least for the big events, I should say. So from a security standpoint, things are looking great."

Nelson said, "North Dakota is a friendly state. North Dakota is a very conservative state. People love Turning Point. People loved Charlie. So I have zero concerns for any safety things. And that's how I think my students feel too. They're just excited. We're just excited to host this event where we're looking past anybody who's there for the wrong reasons. We're excited to be with everybody who's here for the right reasons."

Nelson said he's seen increased TPUSA involvement in North Dakota schools, saying that "most of these schools, they're super, super conservative. So the students would walk by, they would see Charlie's face on a foam board we'd use, and they'd be like, I like that guy, and that's it. They just walk by."

Now that isn't the case, Nelson said.

"Now, those people are coming to campus, they're stepping out, they want to get involved, they want to talk about Charlie, they want to talk about their conservative values and why they feel that way, so it's just been a lot of before people who were like, they didn't feel like they had to talk and now everybody wants to step up and everyone wants to talk," he continued.

"I think the future of the movement is now students across the entire country standing up and no longer being afraid to be outspoken," Nelson added.

He predicted, "What I see in the youth … we're going to be stronger than ever. College campuses are going to be the number one most conservative places in the country by the time Turning Point gets five years down the road from today."

The event will take place on Thursday, October 9 at 6:30 pm CT.