Turning Point Utah stop marked by resilience and heightened security

Nearly three weeks after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Turning Point USA returned to Utah for a stop on its "This is The Turning Point" campus tour. Fox News Digital visited Utah State University for the event and spoke with attendees.

Attendees began lining up as early as 3 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. event. Security was significantly heightened compared to previous events, including officers and personnel stationed at every corner, snipers positioned on multiple rooftops, drone surveillance overhead, K9 units, metal detectors, bag checks, and a strict no re-entry policy once inside the venue.

"There is a lot of fear right now due to the amount of violence, but I do think that more of us need to stand up," said Utah State student, Gavin.

"I think a few weeks ago, you know, as we can see, there wasn't as much security and just walking up to the venue, drones flying around, everything, it made the atmosphere feel more surreal almost, just looking back at what happened a couple weeks ago," said Utah native, Jackson.

I was really looking forward to coming and seeing Charlie Kirk, But coming here, I feel like it's a way to kind of show that my support towards him and what he did for all of us," said Utah State student Nick.

Utah native Cammie said, "I'm hoping that we can all come out better educated and that we'll be able to find ways to debate whether we agree or disagree. But honestly, I hope everybody can take home the fact that hatred is not the answer, violence is not answer, and that can just be peacemakers."

"I think there's more danger now," said Jax, a student at Utah State.

Madison, also a student, shared, "It's a little more heavy, but I'm not just gonna hide. I'm gonna stand back and not, you know. I still gotta put my voice out there. I'm still gonna go out, show my beliefs."

"I want there to be a lot of inspiration that comes from this event to influence people to stand up for what they believe in, stand up for their faith, and stand up for the same mission that Charlie Kirk was for and preached with civil discourse and civil conversation," Gavin added.

A "suspicious device" was detonated by law enforcement at Utah State University on Tuesday afternoon prior to the first Turning Point USA event in the state since Charlie Kirk was assassinated. A device was located and deemed to be a non-explosive device. Out of an abundance of caution, the bomb squad detonated the suspicious device. Old Main building is now clear and safe. All scheduled events may resume as normal," the university statement read.

