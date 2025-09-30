Bomb squad detonates ‘suspicious device’ at Utah State University prior to TPUSA event

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LOGAN, Utah — A "suspicious device" was detonated by law enforcement at Utah State University on Tuesday afternoon prior to the first Turning Point USA event in the state since Charlie Kirk was assassinated. The institution was already taking extra security measures amid "heightened concerns."

According to a statement from Utah State University, a "suspicious device" was located near the exterior of Old Main, a building on campus. While the device was deemed to be "non-explosive," it was detonated by a bomb squad. Someone can be heard yelling "fire in the hole" before a loud explosion was heard, according to a video obtained by Fox News.

"A suspicious device was found near the exterior of Old Main. University and local law enforcement were dispatched to the scene. A device was located and deemed to be a non-explosive device. Out of an abundance of caution, the bomb squad detonated the suspicious device. Old Main building is now clear and safe. All scheduled events may resume as normal," the university statement read.

Utah State University Executive Director of Public Safety Ellis Bruch told Fox News that an employee observed an individual place the device under a tree near Old Main and thought it was suspicious. He said a K-9 gave a "bit of an indication" on the device, which prompted a response by the bomb squad.

Bruch said no one was hurt as a result of the incident.

The Turning Point USA chapter at Utah State University is set to host Alex Clark; Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah; Utah Gov. Spencer Cox; Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.; and former Congressman Jason Chaffetz on Tuesday night. It's the first TPUSA event in the state since the organization's founder was assassinated at Utah Valley University Sept. 10.

Suspected assassin Tyler Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder, two counts of obstruction of justice and felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child.

Utah State University said security for the TPUSA event will operate similarly to athletic events "to help protect the safety of participants and speakers."

The following security measures are being taken for the TPUSA event:

Everyone going into the event will pass through magnetometers. Individuals who bring a firearm must follow Utah law for firearms on campuses and possess a Utah conceal-carry permit.

Backpacks and bags larger than 6.5 by 4.5 inches will not be allowed. Small purse clutches no larger than 6.5 inches by 4.5 inches will be searched.

No outside signs allowed.

No re-entry.

"Given the heightened concerns, USU’s department of public safety is continuing to collaborate with these partners to ensure appropriate safety measures and protocols are in place," Utah State University explained.

