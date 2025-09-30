Expand / Collapse search
Charlie Kirk

Utah gov marks turning point as TPUSA returns after Charlie Kirk assassination

Enhanced security measures include drones, tactical teams and counter-snipers at Utah State University event

By Michael Ruiz , Stepheny Price , Preston Mizell Fox News
WATCH LIVE: Utah Governor Cox takes part in TPUSA event at Utah State University Video

WATCH LIVE: Utah Governor Cox takes part in TPUSA event at Utah State University

The event comes three weeks after the organization’s founder and CEO Charlie Kirk was assassinated.

LOGAN, Utah – Turning Point USA returned to Utah Tuesday night for its first event in the Beehive State since the conservative campus organization’s founder, Charlie Kirk, was assassinated at a college speaking event earlier this month.

Kirk was scheduled to appear on campus at Utah State University in Logan as part of his speaking tour, but a revamped cast of speakers includes Gov. Spencer Cox, Rep. Andy Biggs and former Rep. Jason Chaffetz.

Kirk was shot and killed in the courtyard at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. 

People holding "This is our Turning Point" signs during a memorial for Charlie Kirk

People raise placards reading "This is our Turning Point" during a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, U.S., September 21, 2025.  (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

A suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, faces charges including aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, witness tampering and obstruction. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Supporters showed up hours early from all around Utah for the event, which saw greatly enhanced security measures, including drones, security at every door, uniformed police officers and teams in tactical gear, including counter-snipers.

Early in the event, the leader of the campus chapter thanked police and security guards for their presence, prompting thundering applause.

This is a developing story. Stick with Fox News Digital for updates.
