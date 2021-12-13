Tom Cotton slams Biden for allowing China to threaten Taiwan 'by force, not by negotiation'

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., joined "Special Report" Monday calling out President Biden's "pathetic weakness" following reports the White House cut a video feed from a Taiwanese minister during the Summit for Democracy.

CHINA AND US AT ODDS OVER BIDEN'S ‘SUMMIT FOR DEMOCRACY’

TOM COTTON: It projects pathetic weakness when Joe Biden convenes a Summit for Democracy, and then he has a member of Taiwan's cabinet speaking to other democracies – and they cut the feed simply because it shows Taiwan and China in different colors on the map. I don't believe for a minute that it was merely a technical issue. I believe that this is an example of the president and the administration kowtowing to Beijing.

What we need to do is stand alongside Taiwan, help secure its autonomy and maintain the status quo across the Strait. That's been the policy of the United States now for 40 years. But Beijing is the one that is now threatening Taiwan, threatening to change that status quo by force, not by negotiation.

