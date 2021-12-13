Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China
Published

Tom Cotton slams Biden for allowing China to threaten Taiwan 'by force, not by negotiation'

The Arkansas senator said, 'This is an example of the president and the administration kowtowing to Beijing,'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Cotton: Biden is kowtowing to Beijing Video

Cotton: Biden is kowtowing to Beijing

Sen. Tom Cotton discusses Biden’s Summit for Democracy on ‘Special Report.’

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., joined "Special Report" Monday calling out President Biden's "pathetic weakness" following reports the White House cut a video feed from a Taiwanese minister during the Summit for Democracy. 

CHINA AND US AT ODDS OVER BIDEN'S ‘SUMMIT FOR DEMOCRACY’

TOM COTTON: It projects pathetic weakness when Joe Biden convenes a Summit for Democracy, and then he has a member of Taiwan's cabinet speaking to other democracies – and they cut the feed simply because it shows Taiwan and China in different colors on the map. I don't believe for a minute that it was merely a technical issue. I believe that this is an example of the president and the administration kowtowing to Beijing. 

What we need to do is stand alongside Taiwan, help secure its autonomy and maintain the status quo across the Strait. That's been the policy of the United States now for 40 years. But Beijing is the one that is now threatening Taiwan, threatening to change that status quo by force, not by negotiation. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

Tom Cotton calls out Biden for projecting ‘pathetic weakness’ Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.