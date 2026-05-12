'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin praises Trump for 'good policies' on fertility care and child savings accounts

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"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin called President Donald Trump's proposals to expand fertility care and set up investment savings accounts for children "good policies" on Monday.

The Trump administration announced an effort on Sunday to expand access to fertility care, as the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services and Treasury proposed a rule to include a "new category of limited excepted benefits to further expand the ability of employers to offer meaningful fertility benefits to their employees," according to a press release.

Hostin — a frequent harsh critic of Trump and his policies — actually praised the effort.

"As someone who also struggled with infertility, Manny and I went through our entire life savings to have our children," Hostin said. "There was no insurance. We were fortunate enough to have a home that his parents gave us a down payment for, and we borrowed against our entire home and our entire savings to have our two beautiful children. And so the fact that something like this is available, where you do have help with IVF, that you do have help with the IVF drugs, I think is a win."

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"There’s so much to criticize Donald Trump for — especially his racism and his xenophobia and his misogyny, yes — but these particular things where you have an account, a Trump account where your children can have $200,000 when they’re 18 years old and the help with infertility, which is also a crisis in the country, I think you call a thing a thing and I think these are good policies," she added.

Fellow co-host Whoopi Goldberg pushed back on Hostin's support, though praising the expansion of fertility benefits.

"I think the infertility is great, and I'll believe it when I see people actually getting to do it, but I will not give him this until he takes care of the kids from birth to 18 or 20. I’m sorry. That’s me," she said.

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Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin — who worked in the first Trump administration but has since become a vocal critic — also said she supported the policies and that she opened a Trump account for her newborn son.

"I set up a Trump account for my son when he was born," she said. "The government matches $1,000. And if you were to contribute 5,000 a year, which that's higher end, you would do — that’s like tax-free, tax deferred — Charles Schwab says at 18, it would have about 100,000 or almost $200,000 in it, so this is similar to a 529 account or a Roth IRA."

Griffin explained that she used IVF to get pregnant, and it took her five rounds, costing six figures.

On TrumpRX, Griffin said, one of the medications was listed for much less than what she had paid.

"I paid ten times more than what it’s now available for," she said. "This isn’t new. Mark Cuban has something very similar where he has low-cost drugs, but these are tangible impacts to help people. So my thing is, Trump gives us plenty to critique him on. This is not bad policy."

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Trump Accounts were created under the "One Big Beautiful Bill" signed July 4, 2025, and are structured as tax-deferred investment accounts for children. Eligible children born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028, who are U.S. citizens with valid Social Security numbers, receive a $1,000 federal seed contribution, while families and employers can also contribute under set limits.