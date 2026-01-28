Trump calls on employers nationwide to match contributions into workers’ kids’ Trump Accounts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump celebrated the launch of Trump Accounts and issued a challenge to employers across the country to help their workers' children's accounts grow.

The event on Wednesday featured a star-studded lineup that included Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary and rapper Nicki Minaj, as well as several CEOs.

While speaking at an event celebrating Trump Accounts on Wednesday, the president invited Invest America founder Brad Gerstner and Dell CEO Michael Dell on stage to highlight their contributions to the program. He also gave shoutouts to several other CEOs whose companies invested in Trump Accounts.

To underscore the importance of investing in American children, Trump issued a call to U.S. employers to make matching contributions to their workers' kids' accounts.

"I'm officially calling on all employers all across America to follow the lead of many of these amazing companies and make matching Trump Account contributions to benefit for the American worker, and they're going to benefit the American worker so much," the president said at an event on Wednesday.

Trump Accounts were included in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) last year and are set to launch on July 4, 2026. Under the program, every American child born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028, will receive $1,000 from the U.S. Treasury. The accounts can be established by an authorized adult, including a parent, guardian, adult sibling or grandparent, as long as they have a valid Social Security number. However, a Social Security number is not required to make contributions of up to $5,000 annually.

Several companies have already agreed to match contributions. On Wednesday, Bank of America announced that it will match the government’s $1,000 contribution to the newly established accounts for children born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028, for all 165,000 U.S. employees.

There are also companies that are trying to encourage customers to make contributions, such as Visa, which is building a platform that will allow credit card holders to deposit their cash back rewards directly into Trump Accounts.

The president painted the accounts as an opportunity for the next generation of Americans, saying that it would "ensure that Americans don't just end their lives with a nest egg, but instead, all Americans will begin their lives with a beautiful nest egg."

"For the first time ever, we're going to give every newborn American child a financial stake in the future, a head start in life and a fair shot at the American dream," Trump said on Wednesday.

Fox News Digital's Michael Sinkewicz contributed to this report.