'Promises kept': Trump signs executive order to 'aggressively' make IVF more affordable and accessible

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday to expand access to in vitro fertilization (IVF) and other fertility treatments through the reduction of out-of-pocket costs.

IVF has become unaffordable for many Americans, and Trump’s executive order directs the Domestic Policy Council to find ways to make IVF and other fertility treatments more affordable.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted about the order shortly after it was signed.

"PROMISES MADE. PROMISES KEPT: President Trump just signed an Executive Order to Expand Access to IVF!" she wrote on X. "The Order directs policy recommendations to protect IVF access and aggressively reduce out-of-pocket and health plan costs for such treatments."

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., expressed gratitude on X after learning the president had expanded access to IVF.

"Thank you, @POTUS! Yet another promise kept," Britt wrote. "IVF is profoundly pro-family, and I’m proud to work with President Trump on ensuring more loving parents can start and grow their families."

Trump pledged on the campaign trail that if he won a second term, he would mandate free in vitro fertilization treatment for women.

"I'm announcing today in a major statement that under the Trump administration, your government will pay for — or your insurance company will be mandated to pay for — all costs associated with IVF treatment," Trump told the crowd at Alro Steel in Potterville, Michigan, back in August. "Because we want more babies, to put it nicely."

IVF treatments are notoriously expensive and can cost tens of thousands of dollars for a single round. Many women require multiple rounds, and there is no guarantee of success.

Trump’s announcement, which was short on details, came after he faced intense scrutiny from Democrats for his role in appointing Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, sending the issue of abortion back to the states.

Trump has tried to present himself as moderate on the issue, going as far as declaring himself "very strong on women's reproductive rights."

