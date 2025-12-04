Dell founder says $6.25B 'Trump Accounts' donation is 'smartest investment’ in children’s futures

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michael Dell, the CEO of Dell Technologies, is making a major investment in the future of American children. Dell and his wife, Susan, are contributing $6.25 billion to the newly launched "Trump Accounts," a program created under President Donald Trump to help children build financial security.

"We think investing in children is the smartest investment we can make. This is basically directly investing in their futures with these accounts that will grow over time," Dell said Thursday on "Fox & Friends."

"When a child has an account like this, even with a modest sum, they're way more likely to graduate from high school," he added.

Under the program, the federal government will make a one-time $1,000 contribution to "Trump Accounts" for U.S. citizens born between 2025 and 2028.

With the Dells’ donation, an additional $250 will be added to each newborn account. Another $250 contribution will also go to 25 million children age 10 and under who live in ZIP codes with median incomes below $150,000.

The initiative is aimed at narrowing the wealth gap and giving young people an early stake in the American economy. Dell says these accounts can help set kids up for success and keep them in school longer.

"This is a step in the right direction that will, you know, help to close some of that wealth gap," Dell said.

He explained that his passion for early investment began when he opened a passbook savings account at age 8.

"You’d go there, and you'd give them a quarter, and they'd stamp the little book, and you could see the effect of compound interest," Dell said.

The accounts are available for U.S. citizens born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028. Families can also add to the accounts themselves, contributing up to $5,000 per year.

A White House statement estimated that if fully funded and left untouched, a "Trump Account" could grow to nearly $1.9 million by age 28.

"As you get tens of millions of kids now understanding how this actually works," Dell said.

"The effect of this, we believe, over time, over 10, 20, 30 years, can be tremendous on the overall country."

