'The Five': Joe Biden, a 'lame duck president,' has nothing to show for his first year in White House

"The Five" panel ripped President Joe Biden and the Democrats Thursday for pushing an agenda that no Americans want and warned of the political fallout of the mounting failures under the administration.

The panel discussed Democratic infighting between moderates and progressives that was halting the infrastructure bill from moving forward.

Most Americans, Jesse Watters said, would not be positively affected by the provisions in the trillion-dollar "monster" bill. He said the bill "does nothing" for the border, inflation, the supply chain, and job growth. The effect of that, Watters continued, is that Democrats are going to "own" their failures, i.e. it was going to cause them political damage.

'THE FIVE': JOE BIDEN IS CHOOSING THE SIDE OF EVIL ON CASH BAIL

"If anything, the Democrats are going to own inflation when they're spending trillions on top of what we already have right now," he said. "They already own the border crisis, and they're slipping in this bill … amnesty for 10 million illegal immigrants. They are going to own high gas prices because they slipped in a little 'Green New Deal' here, and they're going to own the weak recovery because they're going to raise taxes higher than it's ever been done before."

Not all the spending in the bill was bad, Watters said.

"You know, you want WiFi, … nice railroads and less traffic. But a lot of this is just doubling down on the boondoggle of bankrupt programs like Medicaid and Medicare, which aren't really doing that well right now," he observed,

AS BIDEN AGENDA FAILS, WOKE AGENDA WILL RISE: RAMASWAMY

"So this country is going to sit around for the next couple of days and watch a bunch of untalented politicians bad at arithmetic, try to raise taxes so they can square the numbers to see if they can pay for stuff that no one wants or needs. That's basically what we're watching right now."

Geraldo Rivera added that he was disappointed by the progressive wing of the Democratic Party for being uncooperative in moving the bill along. He said the progressives were exposed as "petty politicians" by insisting on moving their agenda forward at the expense of improving infrastructure that would benefit both the poor and the wealthy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rivera said he was a fan of "their energy, … new insights, … and their idealism, … but they are revealed to be … ruthless politicians of a different sort."

Katie Pavlich warned Democrats might come to regret shoving a bill down the throats of Americans.

She added that Biden "at this point" can't seem to get anything within his agenda done.

"He can't get infrastructure done and he can't get the reconciliation package done; and therefore, he has nothing to show the first year in his presidency, which does not give him a lot of strength in negotiating power," she said

"Biden is on the verge of being a lame-duck president."