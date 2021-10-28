Reconciliation bill: Biden expected to meet with House Dems prior to European trip: LIVE UPDATES

Biden expected to meet with House Dems prior to European trip

President Biden is expected to visit House Democrats on Capitol Hill on Thursday prior to his European trip in an apparent effort to get his spending initiatives back on track.

Chad Pergram, Fox News' Congressional Correspondent, reported that the president is expected to join fellow Democrats at about 9 a.m.

The meeting comes at a precarious time and new reports of Democratic infighting. There is a push by some Democrats to get a vote on the infrastructure bill, but progressive members continue to eye the social spending package.

“Progressives are holding out because they fear there won’t be guarantees for their policy priorities in the social spending plan,” Pergram said.

Democrats want Biden to nudge progressives along to agree to a loose framework to clear the way for the infrastructure vote. Pergram said such a vote would give Biden a "medium-sized win" before heading to Scotland for the climate summit.

Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., told Fox News’ “Your World With Neil Cavuto” on Wednesday that he believes—based on the conversations he’s had--that the final price for the spending package will be under $2 trillion. “Even if it’s not everything, we really have to not let the perfect be the enemy of the good,” he said. -- Edmund DeMarche