'The Five' debate meat's impact on global warming after fresh UN report

Fox News' Lawrence Jones and Dan Bongino are putting their foot down, declaring they will not give up meat after a U.N. scientific report released Thursday advised people to eat less meat in order to stave off global warming.

"I don't care because I want my meat and I believe that it was placed on here for us to eat. And I think it's a minimal effect on the world compared to all of the other gases," Jones declared on the "The Five" Thursday.

Co-host Donna Brazile asked Jones if he cared about the planet before Bongino jumped in and refused to compromise on the issue.

"I'm with Lawrence, I really don't care. These climate change alarmists have been wrong about just about everything. All of their charts have been debunked," Bongino claimed.

Jones also pushed back at the idea of genetically modified meat created in a lab saying he preferred his beef and chicken the authentic way.

Co-host Greg Gutfeld also jumped in and said he, for the most part, agreed with Jones and Bongino before making light of the issue.

"I'm more concerned about the pain of the vegetables and what happens if we stop eating meat. Suddenly billions of animals will just be hanging around," Gutfeld said.

Brazile continued to make her point regarding climate change and the impact of meat and promised to make her co-hosts a "great gumbo" without meat.

"Sugar, when I stir your bowl it'll give you some soul," Brazile told her colleagues.