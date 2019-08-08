Rush Limbaugh urges Trump to not compromise with Democrats on guns

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh urged President Trump Thursday to not compromise with Democrats on guns, telling the commander-in-chief he will never be on friendly terms with Democrats.

"President Trump, don’t start talking to them about guns. Don’t start negotiating with ’em about that," Limbaugh said Thursday on his radio show.

"You cannot accomplish a thing here by even attempting to compromise or negotiate."

Back-to-back mass shootings this past weekend left at least 33 people dead in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

Many Democrats and Republicans continue to debate how to respond to the shootings, with some calling for an assault weapons ban.

Limbaugh's message to Trump was that there is no reasoning with Democrats and persuading them on the issue.

"There’s no persuading them. There’s no talking them out of it. There’s no grabbing ’em by the shoulders and shaking sense into them," Limbaugh proclaimed. "They have to continually be defeated, electorally and by massive majorities."

The radio host argued that Democrats are focused on Trump and guns while the real issue is much deeper than that.

"The heartbreak is what the hell is happening to our culture, what the hell is happening to our education system, what the hell is happening to our family structure," Limbaugh said.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.