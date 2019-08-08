Kimberley Strassel: Joaquin Castro’s concept of campaign finance disclosure law is 'completely backwards'

Campaign finance disclosure laws are being misused by the Castro brothers, WSJ Editorial Board Member Kimberley Strassel said on Thursday.

Appearing on “America’s Newsroom” with anchor Bill Hemmer, Strassel labeled the actions of Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, and his brother and 2020 presidential hopeful Julián Castro irresponsible.

Joaquin Castro is facing backlash after the Twitter account operated by his reelection campaign sent out a controversial tweet Monday that listed 44 San Antonio residents who he said donated the highest individual amount allowed by federal law to President Trump in 2019. The tweet listed the donors’ employers and even tagged some prominent local business owners.

"Sad to see so many San Antonians as 2019 maximum donors to Donald Trump," Castro wrote. "Their contributions are fueling a campaign of hate that labels Hispanic immigrants as 'invaders.”

On Wednesday, his brother doubled down, stating: “Joaquin and I will keep fighting. The American people will fight every day for our nation, against your hate, your corruption, and your ego. And we’ll win. #AdiósTrump.”

Republicans, in turn, slammed both Castros.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, D-Calif., tweeted: “Targeting and harassing Americans because of their political beliefs is shameful and dangerous. What happened to 'when they go low, we go high?' Or does that no longer matter when your brother is polling at 1 percent? Americans deserve better."

Trump also took a shot on Thursday, writing: “I don’t know who Joaquin Castro is other than the lesser brother of a failed presidential candidate (1%) who makes a fool of himself every time he opens his mouth. Joaquin is not the man that his brother is, but his brother, according to most, is not much. Keep fighting Joaquin!”

The congressman's approach also left many of the San Antonio-based Trump donors on the list angered and hurt.

“We know what comes from that. We’ve seen the consequences of it in the past,” she said. “To tie anybody who expressed political favoritism via donations, that’s tying them to extremist acts and acts of violence, is also totally inappropriate.”