Texas officials declare border 'invasion': 'Feels like state is being punished' for Trump support

Texas sheriffs are issuing stark warnings on the border crisis, arguing the "tide is rising" as critics claim the "invasion" is spiraling out of control.

Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd and Val Verde County Commissioner Beau Nettleton joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss how some counties have declared an "invasion" in a plea for additional resources.

"Governor Abbott has done more than any governor in the history of the state of Texas to help secure the border and to protect Texans, but we're seeing an unprecedented event, and it's going to take steps beyond what we've taken so far," Boyd told co-host Carley Shimkus.

"We were drowning in the work that was coming to us as a result of the cartel activities in our counties," he continued. "Governor Abbott threw us a lifeline, kept us from drowning, but the tide is rising, and we have to do more because even with the resources he's provided us and the cooperatives that we have developed, what we find is that the work continues to rise, and the manpower is at its ceiling."

The pair touted Governor Greg Abbott for his efforts to counter the crisis, but warned more needs to be done as drugs and illegal immigration continues to swarm the state.

Several border counties have declared an invasion in response, in hopes they will garner the support and resources they need to counter the influx.

"It's a very dangerous situation when you're as remote as some of our landowners are and the ability to get law enforcement to take sometimes hours, so they're kind of on their own," Nettleton said.

"The areas out here are so vast and so wide that you can't get enough law enforcement in all the places that it needs to be able to protect the American citizens that are out there on these ranches and trying to make a living," he continued.

Kinney County Sheriff Brad Coe also touted the governor for his efforts on "Fox & Friends," but explained the federal government's neglect of the issue feels deliberate.

"I hate to say it, but it feels like we're being we're being punished because Texas went for Trump," Coe said.

Coe mentioned that although Abbott's efforts are appreciated, sheriffs in the Lone Star State are shouldering the burden for the time being.