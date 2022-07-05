Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Sara Carter tallies up Biden administration failures at southern border

Arizona and Texas' decision to call southern border crisis an 'invasion' follows the investigation of over 50 migrants found dead just last week.

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Sara Carter tallies up Biden administration failures at southern border Video

Sara Carter tallies up Biden administration failures at southern border

Panel discussion with Fox News contributor Sara Carter and Border Patrol Council president Brandon Judd on the ongoing influx of illegal southern border crossings under the Biden administration on "Hannity."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Sara Carter joined Border Patrol Council president Brandon Judd on "Hannity" to discuss the merits of Arizona and Texas' decision to categorize the migrant crisis as an "invasion" in a panel discussion. 

JUDGE JEANINE: JOE BIDEN IS THE ONLY PERSON DESTROYING THE COUNTRY 

SARA CARTER: Just last month in May, 55,000 ‘gotaways.’ That's what they estimate. Gotaways known, gotaways came into the country. Those were people that were not apprehended. And think about this, over 800,000 since President Biden came into office. That's unheard of. And another factor that I think is really important here and--

JUDGE JEANINE: I've heard, I've heard, Sara, Sara. Sara, excuse me. I've heard a lot more than 800,000. We had 300,000 last month.

BORDER PATROL LEADER: WE CAN'T WAVE THE WHITE FLAG ON BORDER CRISIS


SARA CARTER: Absolutely. But that's, but that's known ‘gotaways.’ That's just known. That's just people they know have escaped into the country. And you're absolutely right, Judge. And over 500 deaths just this year alone of migrants, not even including the 100,000 Americans that have died with drug overdose.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP HERE

WATCH THE FULL PANEL DISCUSSION HERE:

Border Patrol president: 'We're the greatest country in the world and you would never know it' Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.