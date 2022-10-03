Texas candidate says local tax dollars going toward Biden's border 'failure': 'We have limited resources'

El Paso County is expected to open a new, multimillion-dollar migrant processing center to mitigate the current influx as Biden's border crisis rages on.

El Paso County judge candidate Guadalupe Giner called out President Biden Monday on "Fox & Friends First," calling the move a "Band-Aid" as the southern border remains inundated with illegal immigrants.

"The problem is that the federal government isn't being held accountable," Giner told co-host Carley Shimkus. "And so our local leaders are bussing now, processing, using local taxpayer money, but I never hear them trying to hold the federal government accountable."

"These are Band-Aids, Carly," she continued. "This is not going to fix anything. This is going to continue. So the fix is secure the border and all of this will stop."

The $6.8 million processing center could open as soon as early this month, and will be located near the airport.

The center is expected to operate similarly to the city's Migrant Welcome Center, which helps bus hundreds of people each day to other cities.

Giner argued the county's tax dollars should not be used to fix a "federal failure," warning another task the county needs will suffer as a result.

"That money was earmarked for something specific, and now they're using it to address a federal failure, and that's just not acceptable," she said.

"We're a county that has limited resources, and we're just objecting to the fact that we are using local tax dollars for funding a federal failure, something that the federal government should be taking care of," she said.

There were more than two million migrant encounters at the southern border in fiscal year 2022, with nearly 200,000 in July alone.

"I believe that the federal government thinks that the Hispanic community is for illegal immigration, and we are not," Giner said. "And every time I go out and talk to people, they're angry about what's going on. They're concerned about our safety."