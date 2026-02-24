US men’s hockey stars reflect on American pride after bringing home Olympic gold

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. men's hockey team made history with its 2-1 overtime win over Team Canada at the Milan Cortina Olympics in the gold medal game on Sunday.

Jack Hughes hit the golden goal to deliver the U.S. its first men's hockey gold medal since the 1980 "Miracle on Ice" team.

"We deserve it," Matthew Tkachuk during an exclusive sitdown on Fox News Channel's "Special Report" said about the whirlwind celebration he and his teammates have experienced in recent days.

"We really pride ourselves on being true Americans that would doing anything it takes for this country and to win. And I'm so proud of the guys and I'm so proud to be able to compete with them."

Team USA spoke with Fox News shortly after visiting President Donald Trump at the White House.

"You never really dream of being in this position, but to share this (Matthew), but also my 23 other brothers … wouldn't change it for the world," Brady Tkachuk said about the experience of playing alongside his brother Matthew in the gold medal game.

"To be able to represent this country and all (the) amazing people and millions of Americans that were back home, we felt their love. We felt their support."

Team USA goaltender and Winnipeg Jets star Connor Hellebuyck discussed his transition back to Canada for NHL competition.

"Mentally, this is going to be hard to get back in it. I need at least 24 hours to wrap my brain around this because this has been not only the most fun experience of my life, but you just see the pride in this country," Hellebuyck said.

"It's bigger than the game of hockey …. I know my city loves me in Winnepeg, and I'm really looking forward to trying to bring some joy back to that city as well and hopefully chasing a (Stanley) Cup."

Canada has historically been the most dominant Olympic hockey team in history, with a world-best nine gold medals. Sunday's win also avenged a loss to Canada in the NHL's 4 Nations Face Off exhibition last year.

"The second the boots hit the ground back here in the U.S., we could feel how many millions of people were tuning in, supporting us and just loving how we represent," Matthew added about the outpouring of. "We were kind of America's Team' there for a bit, and we could feel it across the Atlantic (Ocean). We just appreciate everybody's support. It was truly amazing just to represent the greatest country in the world at that stage."

Dylan Larkin and Zach Werenski appeared on Fox News Channel’s "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday morning, hours after celebrating their gold medal victory against Canada in Miami. The two opened up on what it meant to them to represent the Stars and Stripes.

"I think a lot of us played at the U.S. National Team Development Program … When we were there, you get to put the jersey on every day for two years, before you’re drafted. We go through training. We’re not military by any means but they put us through some training, and they really instill in you some pride," Larkin said. "Once you go through that, you take the jersey off … and every time you take it off, for me at least, I don’t know the next time I’m going to put it on."

"So, every time I get the chance to represent the United States of America, I put that jersey on, I’m all in. I love doing it, and it’s just something special. I could go on all day about how great our country is. Just being home and seeing our friends and family, it’s just special."

Trump invited the U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team to Tuesday night's State of the Union address.

