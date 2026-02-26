Tage Thompson responds to MAGA hat criticism after Team USA gold: 'Proud to be an American'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It's been a long few days for Buffalo Sabres star Tage Thompson. He scored a critical goal for Team USA in the team's semifinal match against Slovakia, and then went on to help the U.S. ultimately defeat Canada on Sunday to capture the gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Thompson admitted after Wednesday's game against the New Jersey Devils, the first NHL game for Buffalo since the Olympic break, that he was tired, rusty and sluggish on the ice. But most fans wouldn't know it. Thompson scored Buffalo's first goal of the night and assisted on the second as the Sabres emerged with a 2-1 victory over the Devils.

Jack Hughes, a Devils star and the Team USA skater who scored the game-winning goal in overtime to defeat Canada, was honored by the team during a pregame ceremony. Hughes pulled an incredibly classy move and brought Thompson out to center ice, so the crowd could cheer the pair together.

Still, as impressive as Thompson's return to the ice was, the story for much of the media following Team USA's historic gold medal win revolves around the team's trip to the White House and appearance during Tuesday's State of the Union address by President Trump.

White House Visit, MAGA Hat Photo Spark Backlash

Thompson, in particular, found himself in the crosshairs of the radical left-wing media mob because he was photographed wearing Trump's famous "Make America Great Again" hat alongside press secretary Karoline Leavitt and several teammates.

I asked Thompson after the game if he had any response to the criticism over his hat choice.

"I'm proud to be an American, and I have my own faith, my own beliefs, and everyone's entitled to their own opinions and beliefs, as well," Thompson said diplomatically as he sat at his locker after the game. "I think we should be able to live in peace knowing that not everyone's going to agree with you."

Speaking of Thompson's faith, I also asked him about his Christian beliefs that helped shape everything in his life.

"Jesus is everything to me. Obviously, we're made imperfect. We're all sinners, and we need him. And I fall short every single day, and he's the one I rely on," Thompson said.

"I think when you have that sense of hope, the grace and the mercy that I receive every day from him is something that gives me peace and joy in life, no matter what I do. And he's blessed me with this game and this opportunity to play the game I love at a high level, a beautiful family and friends, people surround me that I love. And I'm just very grateful."

I think American hockey fans can confidently say they are grateful to Tage Thompson and all the players on the Team USA men's hockey squad that helped deliver one of the most monumental gold medals in U.S. Winter Olympics history.