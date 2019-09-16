Son of 9/11 victim says Omar's explanation for controversial comments 'doesn't quite hit the mark'

A New Jersey man who lost his mother in the 9/11 terrorist attacks reacted once again to comments made by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., after she responded to his criticism over her description of the tragedy as "some people did something," saying her words do not "hit the mark."

"Well, I thought about it and what I heard her say the second time was that she cannot feel pain for the families. And that we should just remember and never forget, not the day, but the aftermath. And I think that doesn't quite hit the mark," Nicholas Haros, Jr. said Monday on "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

Omar appeared on CBS News' "Face The Nation" Sunday and addressed criticisms Haros leveled last week.

"9/11 was an attack on all Americans. It was an attack on all of us. And I certainly could not understand the weight of the pain that the victims, the families of 9/11 must feel," Omar told host Margaret Brennan. "But I think it is really important for us to make sure that we are not forgetting, right, the aftermath of what happened after 9/11."

Omar added: "So, what I was speaking to was the fact that as a Muslim, not only was I suffering as an American who was attacked on that day but the next day I woke up as my fellow Americans were now treating me a suspect."

Haros originally called out Omar during the annual 9/11 commemoration at Ground Zero saying, “Today I am here to respond to you, exactly who did what to whom."

Haros was upset over remarks that Omar made during a fundraiser for CAIR, the Council on American-Islamic Relations in March.

“CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties," Omar told the audience at the time.

The New Jersey resident brought up his Christianity and Catholic background telling MacCallum, "forgiveness must be in my vocabulary."

Haros then addressed Omar directly, saying: "As you go forward as a representative of the United States I suggest that you draw your own line on one side... Do you want to be on the side with peace loving Muslims as I am or do you want to continue to represent the fringe element?"

MacCallum asked Haros about Omar's point regarding how she felt after 9/11.

"All I would suggest perhaps, that let's place the victim card where it belongs and that's on the family," Haros said.