Campus Radicals

Disturbing flyers found at Penn State depict hanging immigration officer, sparking bipartisan outrage

College Republicans and Democrats issue joint statement condemning violent rhetoric

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
Tensions escalate after ICE-involved shooting, with 12 arrested Video

Tensions escalate after ICE-involved shooting, with 12 arrested

Fox News' Alexis McAdams provides the latest on the protests in Minneapolis and resulting arrests after an ICE-involved shooting left one woman dead Wednesday. 'Fox & Friends' co-hosts weigh in.

Warning: This story contains graphic imagery.

Both the Pennsylvania (Penn) State University College Republicans and College Democrats are speaking out after another flyer reading, "Dead ICE agents can’t kill," was found on campus, depicting the hanging of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer. 

In a joint Saturday statement entitled, "PSU College Republicans and Democrats Condemn Continued ICE Death Threats on Campus," they said, "Earlier today, a member of the Penn State College Republicans discovered a second ‘Dead ICE Agents Can’t Kill’ flyer placed near the HUB-Robeson Center, which serves as a central part of daily life for students at Penn State."

A flyer with the same imagery and language was discovered in late January at Penn State, one of the nation's largest universities. 

"It is deeply disturbing to consider that students on our campus would put up these messages and condone this violent rhetoric," the joint statement said. "As both the Penn State College Republicans and the Penn State College Democrats have previously stated, this kind of dangerous and reckless rhetoric calling for violence against our federal law enforcement officers, civil servants, or any of our fellow Americans is nothing short of unacceptable in today’s America."

It also voiced support for law enforcement, adding, "We must reiterate that this issue is not about partisanship or the pursuit of political wins; it is about protecting our law enforcement officers, fostering a more stable and constructive political environment, and ensuring that students at Penn State and across the nation feel safe expressing their views and opinions productively, without fear of retaliation."

Penn State University told Fox News Digital in a statement that it "condemns this and any calls for violence or attempts to frighten or intimidate. We are aware of this image circulating online, and University Police and Public Safety is investigating."

Hostility toward ICE agents has intensified following the Jan. 7 death of Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis after she allegedly attempted to ram an officer with her vehicle after refusing to exit it, as well as the Jan. 24 shooting in Minneapolis of Alex Pretti. 

TRUMP DHS HAMMERS DEM GOVERNOR’S PORTAL TO TRACK ICE AGENTS: 'ENCOURAGES VIOLENCE'

ICE officer

ICE agents have faced violence in recent months during immigration enforcement operations. (Department of Homeland Security)

ICE reported in January that its enforcement officers had an over 1,300% increase in assaults, a 3,200% increase in vehicle attacks aimed at officers and an 8,000% increase in death threats.

In a February statement, the Department of Homeland Security said its enforcement officers have experienced 182 vehicle attacks against them since President Donald Trump took office.

WOMAN SEEN ON VIDEO ALLEGEDLY BLOCKING MINNESOTA ICE OPERATION WITH CAR AS AGITATORS SURROUND AGENTS 

ICE agent in Minnesota

An ICE agent holds a taser as he stands watch on Feb. 5, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Last month, university spokesperson Colleen Mastony confirmed an investigation into the first flyer.

"Penn State condemns this and any calls for violence or attempts to frighten or intimidate. We are aware of this image circulating online, and University Police and Public Safety is investigating," Mastony told the Centre Daily Times.

ICE did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

