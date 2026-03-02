Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

Lyft offers Kansas riders 50% off with code ‘TRANSJOY’ after state voids trans driver’s licenses

Company provides up to $10 off rides with promo code following law requiring gender markers match sex at birth

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
close
Rapper sues Lyft after she claims she was denied a ride due to her size Video

Rapper sues Lyft after she claims she was denied a ride due to her size

A woman sued Lyft after she says a driver refused to pick her up, allegedly due to her weight. (Credit: WJBK)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lyft is offering riders in Kansas 50% off with the promo code "TRANSJOY" after a new state law voided driver’s licenses to transgender individuals where licenses were changed to show a different gender than what the driver was born with. 

In a Saturday post on Threads, the rideshare company wrote, "If you live in [K]ansas and need a new way to get around, use code TRANSJOY for 50% off a ride this week."

In a subsequent post, Lyft said the offer is valid through March 9, could include up to a $10 total discount, and is available while supplies last.

Interior of a Lyft driver's vehicle (Lyft)

Interior of a Lyft driver's vehicle. (Lyft)

The Advocate, an LGBTQ+ publication, reported that the promotion came just two days after Senate Bill 244 took effect. 

According to the outlet, the law states that any Kansas driver’s license listing a gender marker inconsistent with a person’s sex assigned at birth is invalid.

The law also requires the state to use sex assigned at birth in certain official records and documentation. The law has already invalidated hundreds of licenses in the state.

KIEFER SUTHERLAND ALLEGEDLY PUNCHED, CHOKED UBER DRIVER BEFORE CHASE THROUGH LA STREETS: REPORT

A Lyft app on a phone

Lyft riders in Kansas are being offered 50% off with the promo code "TRANSJOY."  (Serene Lee/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Lyft told the Advocate that the offer reflects the company’s values.

"At Lyft, our purpose is to serve and connect, which means that we want to help everyone get to the people and places they love — no matter who they are or where they come from," the company said. 

It did not answer the outlet's question about what it would do for transgender Lyft drivers affected by the law.

Lyft did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital

FORMER MISS SLOVAKIA SAYS UBER DRIVER KICKED HER OUT ON BUSY INTERSECTION FOR BEING JEWISH

A vheicle with a Lyft sticker on the rear window

The 50% off Lyft offer is valid through March 9.  (Justin Sullivan)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Related Article

Supreme Court to review state bans on transgender athletes' participation in school sports
Supreme Court to review state bans on transgender athletes' participation in school sports

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue