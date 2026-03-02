Lyft offers Kansas riders 50% off with code ‘TRANSJOY’ after state voids trans driver’s licenses

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lyft is offering riders in Kansas 50% off with the promo code "TRANSJOY" after a new state law voided driver’s licenses to transgender individuals where licenses were changed to show a different gender than what the driver was born with.

In a Saturday post on Threads, the rideshare company wrote, "If you live in [K]ansas and need a new way to get around, use code TRANSJOY for 50% off a ride this week."

In a subsequent post, Lyft said the offer is valid through March 9, could include up to a $10 total discount, and is available while supplies last.

The Advocate, an LGBTQ+ publication, reported that the promotion came just two days after Senate Bill 244 took effect.

According to the outlet, the law states that any Kansas driver’s license listing a gender marker inconsistent with a person’s sex assigned at birth is invalid.

The law also requires the state to use sex assigned at birth in certain official records and documentation. The law has already invalidated hundreds of licenses in the state.

Lyft told the Advocate that the offer reflects the company’s values.

"At Lyft, our purpose is to serve and connect, which means that we want to help everyone get to the people and places they love — no matter who they are or where they come from," the company said.

It did not answer the outlet's question about what it would do for transgender Lyft drivers affected by the law.

Lyft did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

