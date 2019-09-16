Ilhan Omar rips Trump's 'locked and loaded' tweet, blames president for escalation with Iran

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, blasted President Trump over his handling of Iran and suggested that his administration is to blame over the increased tensions between the two nations.

Over the weekend, Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed they launched drone attacks on the world's largest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia and a major oil field Saturday, sparking huge fires and halting about half of the supplies from the world's largest exporter of oil.

The attacks marked the latest of many drone assaults on the Kingdom’s oil infrastructure in recent weeks, but easily the most damaging. They raised concerns about the global oil supply and could further escalate tensions across the Persian Gulf amid a growing crisis between the U.S. and Iran over the troubled nuclear deal.

Before Trump said Monday it was "looking like" Iran was responsible for the attack, he tweeted Sunday to warn adversaries that the U.S. is "locked and loaded."

"Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!" Trump wrote.

Appearing on CNN Monday evening, Omar mocked the president's tweet when asked if she knew what it meant.

"I don't, a lot of people don't, and I don't even think Iran really fully cares about that and I don't think a lot of the world cares about that," Omar chuckled. "I think what this president and this administration does is that they say a lot of things and they really don't understand the consequences it has on the world stage."

"When you think about what has happened in regards to the relationship with Iran. We've worked really hard to improve relations, to make sure that we were bringing them to the table and one of the first things this administration did was to take us out of the Iran Nuclear Deal. And none of this would have happened if we didn't put further sanctions that devastated the middle class in Iran and now has put our two countries in the brink of war.

When asked about whether a military strike against should be "on the table," Omar responded by reminding the president that only Congress has the "constitutional right to declare war" and urged for further diplomacy before entering another "endless war."

The Minnesota lawmaker also expressed skepticism in Saudi Arabia's trustworthiness in its intelligence, noting that the country is "actively engaged in war" with Yemen and invoked Saudi Arabia's business relationship with President Trump prior to taking office.