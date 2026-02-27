Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

Cincinnati may be the next city to fund reparations program with marijuana tax money

Cincinnati NAACP president urged people to be receptive to the word 'reparations'

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Boston reparations task force member looks to 'reconcile, repair' areas of education, health, wealth gaps Video

Boston reparations task force member looks to 'reconcile, repair' areas of education, health, wealth gaps

Boston Reparations Task Force member L’Merchie Frazier told Fox News Digital that the examination of the history of slavery practices in the U.S. could lead to 'real dollars.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Cincinnati City Council will consider in early March a reparations housing program that would use tax revenue on marijuana to fund a portion of it. 

The city is expected to discuss the "Cincinnati Real Property Reparations Program," a proposal cosponsored by Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney and Councilman Scotty Johnson. 

The program would offer assistance to "low-to-moderate income residents" and "any individual or family member of an individual who was prevented from buying a home due to discriminatory practices," the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

The two officials want an initial investment of $5 million for the program using proceeds from marijuana tax revenue and the city’s capital budget, according to the Enquirer. The program would target residents in 15 of the city's 52 neighborhoods, and would allow recipients to use the money for a down payment, pay delinquent property taxes or emergency home repairs. 

People supporting reparations holding sign

The creators behind the "Cincinnati Real Property Reparations Program" want an initial budget of $5 million for the program.  (Getty Images)

Supporters of the proposal point to a city housing policy from the 1920s that discriminated against Black residents from owning property. The city's Real Estate Board forbade agents from selling or renting homes to Black residents in White or suburban neighborhoods at the time. Supporters also cite federal redlining policies that prevented Black people from getting loans to purchase homes. 

"Let's repair some of the damage done to low-income communities that kept the residents from owning homes and other real estate and prevented building of generational wealth," Kearney told the Enquirer. 

SAN FRANCISCO RESIDENTS BAND TOGETHER TO SHUT DOWN REPARATIONS FUND, CLAIMING IT’S ‘DIVIDING’ THE CITY

Boy holding sign in support of reparations

"Let's repair some of the damage done to low-income communities that kept the residents from owning homes and other real estate and prevented building of generational wealth," Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney said. (Getty Images)

Cincinnati NAACP President David Whitehead urged people not to be opposed to the term "reparation" and be more receptive to it.

"I think people get confused and caught up with word 'reparation,'" Whitehead said. "It’s restoring people that have been unfairly treated."

Whitehead, Kearney, nor Johnson responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CHICAGO MAYOR BRANDON JOHNSON TAKES JAB AT CLARENCE THOMAS WHILE DEFENDING CITY'S REPARATIONS TASK FORCE

People protesting holding sign

Evanston, Illinois will issue $25,000 to 44 residents in reparations payments, the City’s Reparations Committee has announced. (Getty Images)

Reparation programs continue to be debated and introduced around the country. 

Evanston, Illinois was the first city to issue $25,000 in reparation payments to some Black residents, using marijuana tax revenue.

Proponents of Evanston's program said their city provided a model for others to follow

Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss said his city showed how reparations could be a "tangible" reality. 

"Our job here is just to move forward and to continue being that example, to continue illustrating that a small municipality can make real tangible progress," he said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Related Article

Illinois city's reparations plan is misguided, divisive and likely unconstitutional
Illinois city's reparations plan is misguided, divisive and likely unconstitutional

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn

Close modal

Continue