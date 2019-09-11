Omar's description of 9/11 'tore my heart apart,' surviving son of terror victim tells Hannity

Rep. Ilhan Omar's "some people did something" quote in March, regarding the attacks of 9/11, "tore my heart apart," the surviving son of a 9/11 victim told Sean Hannity on Wednesday night.

Nicholas Haros Jr., a New Jersey resident, lost his mother Frances in the attack on the World Trade Center in New York City,

"I don't remember where I was when I first heard that quote,'Some people did something,'" Haros told the host of Fox News' "Hannity," "but it tore my heart apart. And it tore my mom's heart apart."

"I don't remember where I was when I first heard that quote, 'Some people did something,' but it tore my heart apart. And it tore my mom's heart apart." — Nicholas Haros Jr., son of 9/11 attack victim

TRUMP SAYS 9/11 IS 'SEARED INTO OUR SOUL' AS NATION REMEMBERS 18 YEARS LATER

Haros was referencing remarks that Omar -- a far-left Democrat from Minnesota -- made during a fundraiser for CAIR, the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

“CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties," Omar told the audience that day.

On Wednesday night, Haros said he wanted to discuss comments he had made about Omar earlier Wednesday, during the annual 9/11 commemoration at Ground Zero.

“Today I am here to respond to you, exactly who did what to whom,” Haros told a crowd of families and relatives who had gathered for the ceremony. “Madam, objectively speaking, we know who and what was done. There is no uncertainty about that. Why your confusion?"

As he spoke, Haros wore a shirt bearing the words by Omar that had offended many.

He continued: “On that day 19 Islamic terrorists, members of Al Qaeda, killed over 3,000 people and caused billions of dollars of economic damage. Is that clear?”

Haros told Hannity he has been receiving hate mail for his comments about Omar, but insisted his criticism of the congresswoman wasn't racist or sexist. He said he was hurt by Omar's description of the events and simply wanted to make a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That hurt. I am a victim's son and I decided to take 9/11 as my one day of perhaps credible standing to make that statement which many people who have told me it represented their views," Haros said.

On Wednesday, Omar tweeted a somber video describing her reaction to 9/11, calling the attacks "life-changing, life-altering for all of us."

"On September 11th we experienced one of the most horrific terrorist attacks that we have ever lived through as a nation. Today, we remember the victims, the first responders and their loved ones," Omar tweeted along with the video.