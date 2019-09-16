Brit Hume says it is 'utterly political' for Dems to believe new Kavanaugh story, ignore allegations made against others

Several Democratic presidential candidates preemptively called for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's impeachment, but have largely ignored similar allegations against top Virginia Democrats.

The candidates demanded Kavanaugh's impeachment before The New York Times issued an editor's note revising a supposed bombshell piece about a new sexual assault allegation against the judge, Hume said Monday on "Special Report."

In Virginia, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax was hit with a pair of sexual assault allegations earlier this year, but to date has refused to step down. Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring were recently embroiled in blackface-related scandals. All three are Democrats.

On "Special Report," anchor Bret Baier asked Hume about the contrasting responses from Democrats to Kavanaugh versus Fairfax.

"All of that is utterly political," he said.

"These candidates attacking Kavanaugh are struggling to get oxygen for their campaigns, and they know that plays well with a big segment of the Democratic Party, so they come out and join this impeachment call."

"In the situation in Virginia, it's kind of desperate for them, because they've got a governor who was in blackface -- he admitted it and then denied it, and senior officials in that state -- the lieutenant governor as well -- have a problem and so does the state attorney general."

Last week, Fairfax sued CBS News for defamation after it aired interviews with two women who accused him of sexual assault, which he claimed included, “intentionally fabricated, false, and politically motivated statements.”

Seven presidential hopefuls had called for Kavanaugh's impeachment -- including Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, billionaire Tom Steyer, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

In February, Booker and Warren also called for Fairfax to step down.

