Iranian-American journalist calls out Mamdani over response to US-Israel strikes

Masih Alinejad says she doesn't feel safe in New York listening to someone who 'sympathizes with the regime'

By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Expert details anti-regime resistance inside Iran Video

Expert details anti-regime resistance inside Iran

Alireza Jafarzadeh joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the growing anti-regime sentiment in Iran as the nation continues to endure Operation Epic Fury.

Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad called out New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Saturday over his reaction to the U.S. and Israel carrying out strikes against Iran.

"To you, Zohran Mamdani! You stayed quiet when we have faced massacre, when Islamic Republic assassins were sent here in New York to kill us, stay quiet now! STOP lecturing us Iranians about peace," Alinejad wrote on X. "I don’t feel safe in New York listening to someone like you, Mamdani, who sympathizes with the regime that killed more than 30,000 unarmed Iranians in less than 24 hours."

Mamdani spoke out against the strikes on Saturday in a statement on social media.

"Today’s military strikes on Iran — carried out by the United States and Israel — mark a catastrophic escalation in an illegal war of aggression. Bombing cities. Killing civilians. Opening a new theater of war.  Americans do not want this. They do not want another war in pursuit of regime change. They want relief from the affordability crisis. They want peace," he wrote.

Alinejad and Mamdani

Masih Alinejad, Iranian journalist and author, speaks at the Berlin Freedom Conference on November 10, 2025. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani attends and speaks at the National Action Network's Annual King Day Public Policy forum on Monday, January 19, 2026, in New York City. (Britta Pedersen/picture alliance via Getty Images; Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Alinejad referenced Mamdani's remarks about "safety" in the city, and said "safety without justice" meant nothing.

"The people of Iran want to be free. Where were you when they needed solidarity? New York belongs to people who stand against terrorism not those who excuse it," Alinejad continued.

Alinejad was the target of an Iranian assassination plot in 2024, as a critic of the Iranian regime.

Iranian-American Democrat calls out party's response to US-Israel actions against regime Video

IRANIAN DISSIDENT UNLOADS ON AMERICAN LEFT'S SILENCE ON DEADLY PROTESTS

The Iranian-American journalist spoke to CNN's Dana Bash on Sunday alongside Moj Mahdara, an Iranian-American entrepreneur and co-founder of the Iranian Diaspora Collective.

Mahdara said Democrats needed to get over their dislike of President Donald Trump while speaking about the mixed reactions from members of the party.

"I think that it is imperative the Democratic Party wake up and get past their dislike of Donald Trump, President Trump, and their feelings of international conflicts going on. This is about national security. This is about what is possible in the Middle East. This is about being a good neighbor, good partner to the Gulf States and what their aspirations are,"she said.

Al Khamenei

Former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei arrives to cast his vote during the presidential election in 2024. (Sobhan Farajvan/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The strikes on Saturday targeted several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed.

New York City's Mayor's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

