Iranian-American journalist calls out Mamdani over response to US-Israel strikes

Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad called out New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Saturday over his reaction to the U.S. and Israel carrying out strikes against Iran.

"To you, Zohran Mamdani! You stayed quiet when we have faced massacre, when Islamic Republic assassins were sent here in New York to kill us, stay quiet now! STOP lecturing us Iranians about peace," Alinejad wrote on X. "I don’t feel safe in New York listening to someone like you, Mamdani, who sympathizes with the regime that killed more than 30,000 unarmed Iranians in less than 24 hours."

Mamdani spoke out against the strikes on Saturday in a statement on social media.

"Today’s military strikes on Iran — carried out by the United States and Israel — mark a catastrophic escalation in an illegal war of aggression. Bombing cities. Killing civilians. Opening a new theater of war. Americans do not want this. They do not want another war in pursuit of regime change. They want relief from the affordability crisis. They want peace," he wrote.

Alinejad referenced Mamdani's remarks about "safety" in the city, and said "safety without justice" meant nothing.

"The people of Iran want to be free. Where were you when they needed solidarity? New York belongs to people who stand against terrorism not those who excuse it," Alinejad continued.

Alinejad was the target of an Iranian assassination plot in 2024, as a critic of the Iranian regime.

The Iranian-American journalist spoke to CNN's Dana Bash on Sunday alongside Moj Mahdara, an Iranian-American entrepreneur and co-founder of the Iranian Diaspora Collective.

Mahdara said Democrats needed to get over their dislike of President Donald Trump while speaking about the mixed reactions from members of the party.

"I think that it is imperative the Democratic Party wake up and get past their dislike of Donald Trump , President Trump, and their feelings of international conflicts going on. This is about national security. This is about what is possible in the Middle East . This is about being a good neighbor, good partner to the Gulf States and what their aspirations are,"she said.

The strikes on Saturday targeted several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed.

New York City's Mayor's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.