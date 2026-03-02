Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

UFC head Dana White dismisses concerns he's 'overtly political,' adds 'just be authentic'

The Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO has been friends with President Donald Trump for decades

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) CEO Dana White dismissed concerns that he was being "overtly political" by suggesting that people "just be authentic."

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) CEO Dana White shrugged off concerns that he was being too "overly political" through his friendship with President Donald Trump on "CBS News Sunday Morning."

White spoke with CBS News correspondent Luke Burbank about several topics, including his longtime support for Trump since acquiring the UFC decades earlier. This led to White endorsing Trump during the 2024 presidential election and eventually speaking at the Republican National Convention.

Burbank asked White whether he believed he should aim to be less "overtly political" out of concern that he could alienate potential fans.

Dana White at a bantamweight fight

UFC President and CEO Dana White spoke to "CBS News Sunday Morning" about his history with President Donald Trump. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

"Particularly as it pertains to present sports leagues, I would think the idea would be try not to be overtly political because then you might lose half of your fan base or try to really kind of stay down the middle," Burbank remarked.

"How about be authentic and just be yourself?" White responded. "How about that? Just be authentic. You don't have to agree with me, and you don't have to like it, and I don't have to agree with you, but we can all still just get along. I mean, that's how this is supposed to work."

Burbank reported that White was responsible for pushing Trump to speak on younger "manosphere" podcasts, which some have credited with helping the president win the election.

Dana White speaking

Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White speaks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"Donald Trump is a guy’s guy. I knew that the younger generation could relate to Donald Trump," White said.

White similarly brushed off concerns in January that an upcoming UFC fight scheduled on the White House lawn to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary could be viewed as too political.

"I mean, I don’t know how it would be too political other than it’s at the White House," White said.

He added, "Listen, if you look back throughout history, I think [former President] George Bush was a big baseball fan, [former President Barack] Obama was an NBA fan and Trump is a UFC fan. I don’t think that any of those guys being fans made any sport too political." 

Dana White talks to President Donald Trump at a UFC event

UFC President and CEO Dana White is planning a major UFC event at the White House on President Donald Trump's birthday to celebrate America's 250th anniversary. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The fight is scheduled for June 14, which also happens to be Trump's birthday.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

