Superintendent admits district knowingly provided book on sex apps, extreme fetishes and orgies to kids

EXCLUSIVE – A Massachusetts superintendent doubled down on providing a book to kids which contains detailed information on sex parties, orgies, extreme fetishes, sex apps and other explicit matters.

Fox News Digital asked Peter Schafer, the superintendent of Abington Public Schools, about the district's decision to bring back a book called "This Book is Gay" by Juno Dawson into its libraries for kids.

"You read the book 'This Book is Gay' and subsequently brought it back into the district?" Digital asked the superintendent via email.

"Yes. Back to the library," the superintended responded.

Digital then asked, "You are aware that the book discusses the following, among other things: Orgies, kinks, fetishes, sex apps, bath houses, [a] casual hookup app, [and] detailed information on how to have anal sex, as well as other sexual activities?"

The superintendent responded, stating, "After reading the entire book and understanding it in full context, I decided to put it back in the library."

Schafer did not respond to being pressed on what the "full context" was. He did not respond to a follow-up email on the "full context" of a book which offers information on "how sex apps work."

One of the casual apps recommended in "This Book is Gay" is called Grindr. The book mentions the fact that it is 18+, and seems to have an indifferent approach to minors using it, saying "it happens." The book also cautioned minors that they should not send naked pictures of themselves via the app because it would be considered child pornography and is "illegal."

According to an article written in a California law journal, Grindr's "flimsy age verification process" "facilitates inadvertent illicit activity among its adult users." Grindr's terms and conditions states that it prohibits underage persons and users must be a legal adult to accept the terms and to use its services.

"As a result of its flimsy age verification process and its indiscriminate marketing, Grindr poses risks to both minors and adults. Minors who sign up for the app risk encountering predatory behavior, while adult users risk inadvertently engaging in criminal activity," wrote Julie Kvedar in the Southern California Interdisciplinary Law Journal in 2020.

"In creating a Grindr profile, users may encounter just a single notification that the app is for adults only: the requirement of entering one’s birthdate," Kvedar said.

Similarly, "This Book is Gay" characterizes Gindr's entry pathway. It states, "If you are on Grindr under the age of 18 (it happens) be aware that swapping ‘adult’ pics is actually illegal – you are distributing child pornography, even if it's of yourself."

Grindr told Fox News it blocks and bans accounts that violate its terms of service. Users can be flagged by its Spectrum Labs’ machine learning technology for indications they may be underage. "Grindr is intentionally classed in the most restrictive category on both Apple and Google Play app stores, which means parental control settings in both operating systems can be used to prevent the app from being downloaded on an underage person’s device."

About Grindr, the book in the Massachusets district also said, "The benefits are obvious: quick, easy, and uncomplicated sex… I’ve met a variety of interesting people… I don’t have a problem with that aspect of it-if people want casual sex, then something like Grindr is a must."

The book offered readers information on a "sex meet."

"If you’re THAT HORNY that you want to do a ‘sex meet,’ meet the ‘trick’ in a public place for a drink first. That way you can assess if you fancy them in the flesh they are not a twitchy-eyed freakazoid before letting them come into your house."

"In big cities, people often use the apps to invite a load of people round for a 'party' or a 'chill out.' These are code words for an orgy, simple as that. Very often, there are drugs involved (which is silly because nothing makes a c--- go floppy like taking many drugs)," the book said.

"This Book is Gay" discusses explicit topics, such as the "kink community."

"We in the kink community are aware that there are a multitude of ways people can... achieve gratification without touching and without orgasm. So this is all very fuzzy," the book said.

"This Book is Gay" also has detailed information on using sex toys.

"Let's talk about dildos: I think a lot of people assume that where there is no penis, a desperate sexual void is created, out of which something [bleep] shaped must ultimately slot in order to satisfy," the book said. "I've only ever slept with two women who enjoyed using dildos. I hate wearing a strap-on. I've only ever done it once and NEVER AGAIN!"

The book included information on sex parties.

"Saunas, or 'bath houses,' are dotted all over the country, and they are perfectly legal. People (many saunas run lesbian nights) pay some money to enter and then have a bit of a sauna and some random sex. Again, this is fine as long as you're safe."