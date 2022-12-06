California school district launches review after Fox News Digital exposes pornographic, BDSM material

EXCLUSIVE – A California district with over 40,000 students launched a review of books teachers bring into classroom libraries throughout dozens of schools following Fox News Digital reporting on a high school teacher introducing books with BDSM/kink material.

Fox News Digital reported in September that an English teacher at San Juan Hills High , previously identified on the school's website as Danielle Serio, and known "Flint," had a series of pornographic and sexually explicit books in a "classroom queer library."

The Capistrano Unified School District told Fox News Digital on Monday that they had launched a review of books in teacher's classroom library in October. The email asked teachers throughout the district's 59 schools to immediately remove any books that violated district policy.

"With these criteria in mind, if you find books that do not meet the criteria in BP 6163.1, please make them unavailable to students. If you are unsure, we encourage you to work with your colleagues in your departments and grade level teams, or reach out to your site administration, to make that determination," the email said.

A spokesperson for the district added that "we will be bringing our library policy to the board for discussion and revisions in January."

In a video posted on November 21, Flint discussed the outrage surrounding the " queer classroom library. " The teacher explained the books helped students to figure out who they are.

"People get really mad about my queer library. I have like 200 titles that are specific to the LGBT community that I've been curating for over eight years. Don't get me wrong, my students love that library. It has been very helpful for many students figuring out who they are, how to relate to their peers," the teacher said.

A book previously in the classroom library, "Everything you Ever Wanted to Know About Being Trans…," discussed BDSM, fetishes and a kink social media networking site.

"I find the BDSM/kink community to be extremely open-minded and welcoming in every way; it's a place of sexual liberation," the book stated. "There is often more blanket level of acceptance of transgender people within the kink/BDSM (bondage and discipline, dominance and submission, sadism and masochism) scenes and sites such as FetLife."

FetLife is a social media networking site for the "kink community."

Another book previously in the library called " This Book is Gay " discussed the casual hookup site "Grindr" and included detailed information on how to have anal and "girl on girl" sex.

"We all want to have sex with loads of people," the book states. "[T]he prostate gland… feels amazing when massaged. Lots of men, gay or straight, like how this feels."

"Let's talk about dildos: I think a lot of people assume that where there is no penis, a desperate sexual void is created, out of which something [bleep] shaped must ultimately slot in order to satisfy," the book continued. "I've only every slept with two women who enjoyed using dildos. I hate wearing a strap-on. I've only every done it once and NEVER AGAIN!"

It also included information on sex parties and orgies.

"Saunas, or 'bath houses,' are dotted all over the country, and they are perfectly legal. People (many saunas run lesbian nights) pay some money to enter and then have a bit of a sauna and some random sex. Again, this is fine as long as you're safe."

When a TikTok user asked why " queer library " books are not in general circulation in the school," Flint said, "The library has some of these titles but getting them ‘into circulation’ is pretty challenging."

In another TikTok video , Flint questioned why parents have a hard time trusting educators.

"I've been wondering lately why it's so hard for so many people in the general public to trust educators about education – the thing that we studied and do every day. It's been so long since they were in school, I'm wondering if they have extreme or outdated views about what's happening in the classroom," Flint said.