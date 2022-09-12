California teacher speaks out after 'queer library' with BDSM/kink exposed: ‘I believe... in what I’m doing'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Warning: This article contains some sexually explicit information

FIRST ON FOX – A California teacher who was exposed by Fox News Digital for having sexually-charged materials in her "classroom queer library" which contained information on BDSM and kink spoke out to her followers privately on TikTok.

The teacher at San Juan Hills High School , identified on the school's website as Danielle Serio, is known as "Flint." Fox News Digital found that Flint posted repeatedly on TikTok about sexually explicit books in the "queer classroom library" and said it was available to students and has been active for five years.

"There shouldn't be porn allowed in classrooms," David Averell, a parent in the district, told Fox News Digital. "What was in the classroom pretty much made me sick."

In a post on TikTok, Flint announced "a break from public social media."

"I want people who follow me to know that I believe very much in what I'm doing, and I think my history as a teacher speaks for itself. I know the prevalence of cruelty and ignorance can often be very disappointing, but I still believe, as I hope you do in the supremacy of love," she said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Flint for comment but did not receive a response. The district, however, said that they do not endorse Flint's comments.

"The district does not endorse the personal statements of any individuals speaking in their capacity as private citizens. Our jurisdiction only extends to comments made by employees in their official capacities," the Caspistrano school district told Fox News Digital.

One of the books that was in Flint's "queer library," was "Juliet Takes a Breath" by Gabby Rivera, which contains extremely graphic imagery of sex between women.

"Everything you Ever Wanted to Know About Being Trans…" discussed BDSM, fetishes and a kink social media networking site.

"I find the BDSM/kink community to be extremely open-minded and welcoming in every way; it's a place of sexual liberation," the book stated. "There is often more blanket level of acceptance of transgender people within the kink/BDSM (bondage and discipline, dominance and submission, sadism and masochism) scenes and sites such as FetLife."

FetLife is a social media networking site for the "kink community."

Following outrage from parents in the district, the school sent an email to parents, obtained by Fox News Digital, which said that the books were only part of an extracurricular club. The district also asked for "civility."

In the email the district stated, "We are aware of a news article questioning the appropriateness of books that were in a student club library. The books referenced were available through a high school extra-curricular club and are not instructional materials. However, we have initiated a review of these books, which are currently not available to students."

"Finally, it is important to stress the need for civility for our school community, and for all students, teachers and staff. The safety and well-being of all our students and community is paramount and we will follow the relevant steps to make sure our campus is safe and appropriate" the email added.