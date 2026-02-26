Stephen A. Smith rips Dem theatrics at Trump address for playing right into president's hands

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Stephen A. Smith called out Democrats on Wednesday over their theatrics at the State of the Union address, arguing that they played right into President Donald Trump's hands.

"Donald Trump, when he asks the question about cheering and asking about protecting American citizens and prioritizing them ahead of migrants, he set you up! He knew you weren’t going to stand. He knew seventy-three of y’all were going to show up to other places and not show up to the State of the Union," Smith said during his show, "Straight Shooter."

Trump delivered his State of the Union address, which broke a record for length, on Tuesday. A group of Democrats declined to show up to the speech, as some participated in a counter-event.

"And he’s making the claim that you hate him so much you’re devoid of objectivity, and you’re devoid of thinking about what’s in the best interest of the United States of America because you’re too busy thinking about your own personal feelings and animus towards him," Smith continued.

"And every time you do that, he smiles and mocks you and has a field day. You played right into his hand," Smith added. "Don’t come back at me and say 'F Stephen A. Smith,' or 'Stephen A. Smith is selling out,' or 'Stephen A. Smith is this way or that way.' I’m just telling you what it is. Don’t kill the messenger!"

Offering advice, the host continued, "Shape the message in a fashion that benefits you for once. The man has been playing y’all like a fiddle for eleven years now, and you still can’t beat him! Damn! You keep falling right into his hands, and it’s a damn shame."

Earlier in the podcast, Smith urged Democrats to commit to what works.

"Who do you think is affected when we see Representative Omar screaming at him the way that she has? When you see James Carville going off the way that he does. Ladies and gentlemen, I'm not knocking them. I'm not denigrating them. Please don't take it that way. I'm saying when are you going to get committed to what works?" Smith said.

Carville said during a preview of the president's SOTU address on Tuesday that everyone hated the president, calling him a "fat, sorry, sack of s---."

Smith argued that Americans cared more about their healthcare, homes, mortgages, bills, retirement, job security and gas prices.

"That's what they care about. They don't give a damn whether they like them or not. When are we going to get that? What the hell is wrong with people? I cannot believe this," he said.

Smith has not shied away from calling out Democrats even though he tends to align more with them.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Smith urged California Gov. Gavin Newsom to come on his show and answer questions about homelessness in the state.

Smith referenced recent comments from former President Barack Obama where he criticized the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles, calling it an "atrocity" given the billions of dollars elected officials have thrown at the problem over the years.

"I simply want you to answer for your state about the homelessness that Obama just alluded to, which he labeled an embarrassment," Smith said. "About the crime. About defund the police, about being a sanctuary city and state. About billions in debt. About homelessness. Where's the answer to those questions?"

