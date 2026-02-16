Expand / Collapse search
Barack Obama

Obama calls Los Angeles homelessness an ‘atrocity,’ criticizes 'losing' political strategy

The former president told YouTuber Brian Tyler Cohen that some aspects of the current approach to combatting homelessness represent a 'losing political strategy'

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
California school board member 'personally offended' by staff using word 'homeless' during presentation Video

California school board member 'personally offended' by staff using word 'homeless' during presentation

Joy Flynn, vice president of Pajaro Valley Unified board, objected to 'homeless' language in student achievement reporting during a January meeting.

Former President Barack Obama criticized the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles, calling it an "atrocity," given the billions of dollars elected officials have thrown at the problem over the years. 

Obama was speaking with YouTuber Brian Tyler Cohen when he touched on criticism local residents and business owners have voiced for years.

"I think it is morally — ethically speaking — it is an atrocity that in a country this wealthy, we have people just on the streets, and we should insist on policies that recognize their full humanity — people who are houseless — and be able to provide them with the help and resources that they need," Obama said.

DAVID MARCUS: I'VE SEEN ENOUGH HUMAN SUFFERING IN HOMELESS ENCAMPMENTS TO KNOW TRUMP'S NEW POLICY IS RIGHT

Barack Obama and a Los Angeles homeless encampment.

Former Barack Obama called the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles County an "atrocity" during an appearance on a podcast.  (Getty Images)

"We should recognize that the average person doesn’t want to have to navigate around a tent city in the middle of downtown," he added. "That’s a losing political strategy."

Obama noted that building support for programs and resources to assist those living on the streets needs to come with some level of accountability for those being offered the help. 

"We're not going to be able to generate support for it if we simply say, you know what, it's not their fault and so they should be able to do whatever they want, because that's a losing political strategy," he said. 

FORMER OBAMA OFFICIAL FREAKS OUT AT CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT OVER HER RECORD AMID HOUSING CRISIS DEBATE

A person walks past large piles of trash inside a sprawling homeless encampment.

A person walks amid large trash piles at a sprawling homeless encampment near East 14th Street in downtown Los Angeles, California, on Sept. 25, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"That doesn't mean that we care less about those folks," he added. "It means if we really care about them, then we got to try to figure out how do we gain majority support and be practical in terms of what we can get through at this moment in time and build on those victories," he added. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. 

California has spent billions to combat homelessness. In his State of the State address last month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom touted a 9% statewide drop in homelessness.

In January, he announced new investments to create more shelters and services.

Homeless encampment in Koreatown in Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA - September 12: A homeless encampment on a closed off lot on S Manhattan Pl. in Koreatown on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"No one in this country should be without a place to call home. In California, we’re proving there is a solution," Newsom said in January. "The strategies we’ve put in place are working, and they’re turning this crisis around — but we’re not done. We won’t stop until everyone has a safe, stable place to call home."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

