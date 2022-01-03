Blinken's Spotify playlist 'seems like it was focus-grouped for hipsters:' Mollie Hemingway

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway took a swing at the Department of State after it repeatedly promoted Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Spotify playlist in an odd series of tweets.

"We have really serious issues and the State Department keeps pushing out this Spotify playlist, it just makes you nervous because they are not just doing a bad job, they keep doing these things that are not serious at all," Hemingway told "Fox News Primetime" on Monday.

From December 10 through January 2, the State Department's Twitter account tweeted about Blinken's Spotify playlist a total of eight times while also retweeting its own tweets about the playlist, as well as tweets from other accounts mentioning the playlist, on multiple occasions.

"Have you heard the news? [Secretary of State Antony Blinken] is now on [Spotify]! Check out his latest recommended playlist, listen to some tunes from around the world, and follow the Secretary here," each of the tweets read followed by a link to the playlist.

Critics, including some lawmakers, mocked the State Department on Twitter, with some referring to the administration as "unserious" and others calling it "humiliating." A number of critics referenced the department's failures in Afghanistan.

Hemingway said the playlist doesn't bode well for Blinken's global "image of weakness," telling host Lawrence Jones that the song selections "seem like it was focus-grouped for hipsters."

"I just have no basis to believe that this is actually his Spotify playlist. I don’t think a grown man is listening to Taylor Swift or Olivia Rodrigo," she said.

"More importantly, we have all these major issues that our country is facing. Blinken has had a really rough go of things. He had that really rough start with first meeting with the Chinese officials where they embarrassed him and he came off weak. In general weakness is a thing that we are dealing with," Hemingway said, reiterating that she's "not sure Spotify playlist is the way to counter that image of weakness globally."