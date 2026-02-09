Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

Grieving parents demand changes after 26-year-old son euthanized under controversial law

Margaret Marsilla says doctors helped their son Kiano, who suffered from diabetes and blindness, to meet criteria for MAID in Canada despite history of mental illness

By Kristine Parks Fox News
close
Mother sounds alarm on social media addiction after losing teen son to suicide Video

Mother sounds alarm on social media addiction after losing teen son to suicide

Maurine Molak shares her story after her 16-year-old son, David, died by suicide in 2016 and argues safeguards 'don't work' as tech giants face trial over the alleged addictive and harmful nature of social media platforms.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The grieving parents of a 26-year-old man are speaking out against Canada’s medical assistance in dying (MAID) laws, arguing the system failed to protect their "vulnerable" son from being euthanized, despite a history of mental illness.

Kiano Vafaeian was euthanized on Dec. 30, 2025, in British Columbia. His family says he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 4 and began struggling with mental health after a car accident at 17. 

His mother, Margaret Marsilla of Ontario, said his depression was often seasonal, yet he became "obsessed" with MAID after losing vision in one eye in 2022.

"He kept on emphasizing about how he could get approved," Marsilla told Fox News Digital. "We never thought there would be a chance that any doctor would approve a 22 or 23-year-old at that time for MAID because of diabetes or blindness."

Kiano Vafaeian shown in family photos

Kiano Vafaeian, 26, was approved for MAID and underwent physician-assisted suicide in December. (Margaret Marsilla)

NY GOV HOCHUL TO SIGN BILL TO LEGALIZE PHYSICIAN-ASSISTED SUICIDE: 'WHO AM I TO DENY YOU?'

MAID was legalized in Canada in June 2016. The law allows patients with "grievous and irremediable" medical conditions to request a lethal drug that is either physician or self-administered, to end their lives.

In 2022, after a Toronto doctor initially approved Vafaeian’s request, the family launched a public pressure campaign on social media to voice their opposition. The outcry led the doctor to withdraw approval. While Vafaeian was initially angry, his family said he showed signs of improvement over the following year, even moving in with them in 2024.

"He tried his best when he was in one of those good highs of life," Marsilla said. "Then winter, fall started coming around, he started changing and then everything that we had worked for from spring and summertime just disappeared… he would start talking about MAID again."

The family said Vafaeian was rejected by multiple doctors in Ontario before he sought out Dr. Ellen Wiebe, a prominent MAID provider, in British Columbia. Marsilla believes Wiebe "coached" her son on what to say to meet the criteria for "Track 2" patients — those whose natural deaths are not reasonably imminent.

Canada flag

Canadian man stands accused of illegally aiding in assisted suicide. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

PRITZKER APPROVES PHYSICIAN-ASSISTED SUICIDE LAW FOR TERMINALLY ILL PATIENTS DESPITE CATHOLIC OPPOSITION

"We believe that she was coaching him... on how to deteriorate his body and what she can possibly approve him for and what she can get away with approving him for," Marsilla said. "Because if he had spoken back in 2024, and he was a good candidate for approving MAID, she would have done it right away, but she didn't."

Vafaeian’s parents say they were not notified of the approval and only learned of his death days after it occurred. They noted his medical records did not substantiate the "severe peripheral neuropathy" listed on his death certificate as a qualifying factor.

"This whole process came to us as a shock," said Joseph Caprara, Vafaeian’s stepfather.

In 2021, eligibility for MAID was expanded to include applicants with "grievous and irremediable conditions" whose deaths are not reasonably foreseeable. The family is now advocating for the repeal of this "Track 2" provision and the passage of Bill C-218, a legislative effort to restrict MAID for patients whose underlying issue is solely mental illness.

Disability campaigners from "Distant Voices and Not Dead" hold a demonstration outside Westminster Hall in central London, on April 29, 2024, protesting against proposals to legalise assisted suicide in the UK.

Disability campaigners from "Distant Voices and Not Dead" hold a demonstration outside Westminster Hall in central London, on April 29, 2024, protesting against proposals to legalize assisted suicide in the UK. (Getty Images)

POPE LEO XIV SAYS HE’S ‘VERY DISAPPOINTED’ AFTER ILLINOIS APPROVES ASSISTED SUICIDE LAW

"Realistically, safeguards for patients would be reaching out to their family members, giving them a whole bunch of different treatment options," Marsilla said. Instead, she claims the current system allows doctors to approve and euthanize patients within 90 days on Track 2. 

"How is that safe for patients?" she asked.

Marsilla has shared her son's story on social media, describing the situation as "disgusting on every level." 

On Facebook, she wrote, "No parent should ever have to bury their child because a system—and a doctor—chose death over care, help, or love."

Margaret Marsilla and son Kiano smiling

Kiano's mother, Margaret Marsilla, has been speaking out against Canada's MAID laws, asking for more guardrails, after her son was approved for physician-assisted suicide despite no terminal illness. (Margaret Marsilla)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Caprara said their family hopes sharing their story will expose the risks these laws pose to the "vulnerable and disabled" and give states and other countries pause before implementing similar legislation.

"We don't want to see any other family member suffer, or any country introduce a piece of legislation that kills their disabled or vulnerable without appropriate proper treatment plans that could save their lives," he said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Dr. Wiebe said, "Like my colleagues, every patient I approve for Track 2 has unbearable suffering from a grievous and irremediable medical condition (not psychiatric) with an advanced state of decline in capability and consents to MAID fully informed about treatments to reduce the suffering."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed an assisted suicide bill into law on Monday, making New York the 13th state, plus the District of Columbia, to legalize allowing physicians to aid terminally ill adults in dying by suicide. The law will go into effect in six months.

Kristine Parks is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Read more.

Close modal

Continue