'Socialist' Bernie Sanders incinerated for embracing capitalism ahead of book tour: 'Full of crap'

Self-proclaimed Democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders has critics calling out hypocrisy and asking why he has suddenly apparently embraced capitalism for an upcoming book tour.

Sanders, I-Vt., is charging up to $95 per ticket to attend his anti-capitalism event in Washington, D.C. He will be promoting his new book "It's Okay To Be Angry About Capitalism," which runs for roughly $22-28.

Fox News' Dana Perino called out the senator, saying he's a "walking advertisement for why the left is full of crap."

"This is ridiculous. Do you remember when Hillary was going after him and they had that ad about millionaires and billionaires, and then they changed it to just billionaires? Why did they do that? Because Bernie became a millionaire and he could no longer [keep] saying that. It's just crazy," Perino said Wednesday on "The Five."

Co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro questioned why anyone would pay $95 to see Sanders when you can "watch him for free all day on C-SPAN."

"Why would you bother to pay the $95? And if you think about it, if the minimum wage is something like $17, you literally have to work the whole day to pay to watch him give his speech. I mean, none of it makes sense. It's classic hypocrisy," Pirro stated.

Fellow co-host Greg Gutfeld quipped the tickets should be free, At the very least, he said, Sanders should force half of his audience to pay for the tickets of the other half.

"Or, maybe 20% should pay for the remaining 80%. So the prices are like 500 bucks per person and everyone else is free. So the people that paid the 500 bucks have to be next to, like, eight people that didn't pay at all," Gutfeld said.

"But what's most disgraceful about this, is he's working with Ticketmaster. This is 2023. Ticketmaster? What is that?" he asked.

Ticketmaster has come under fire for allegedly holding a monopoly on event ticketing in the U.S., sparking a congressional hearing last week.

Organizers claim Sanders' book is a "progressive takedown of the uber-capitalist status quo that has enriched millionaires and billionaires at the expense of the working class, and a blueprint for what transformational change would actually look like."

The event will take place at The Anthem, a music venue and auditorium, on March 1.



