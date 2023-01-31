Front-row seats to Bernie Sanders' anti-capitalism speech in DC cost nearly $100 on Ticketmaster

Tickets for an anti-capitalism event being headlined by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in March will cost those who want a front row seat nearly $100.

The event, titled "It's Okay to Be Angry About Capitalism," will be held at The Anthem in Washington, D.C., on March 1 to promote Sanders' new book of the same title. Event tickets, which will be available for purchase to the public on Feb. 3 at 10a.m. ET through the ticketing giant Ticketmaster, range from $35 to $95.

Presented by Politics & Prose and I.M.P., the event is titled after Sanders' new book, which the organizers claim is a "progressive takedown of the uber-capitalist status quo that has enriched millionaires and billionaires at the expense of the working class, and a blueprint for what transformational change would actually look like."

In its announcement for the event, which is sure to build on Sanders' Democratic socialist message, Politics & Prose noted that Sanders' appearance at the venue is a "ticketed event through The Anthem."

A note included on the Ticketmaster listing for the event stated that tickets "priced at $95, $75, and $55 include a copy" of Sanders' book.

While details of the event have yet to be announced, several of Sanders' Congressional colleagues were quick to call out the irony in the events title and how tickets were being sold to those hoping to attend.

"Anyone else see the ‘irony’ in Bernie Sanders selling tickets for his ‘It’s Okay to Be Angry About Capitalism’ book tour on Ticketmaster," Michigan GOP Rep. Bill Huizenga asked in a tweet.

Similarly, Texas GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw wrote in a tweet: "Bernie Sanders is selling tickets to his book tour, ‘It’s Okay to Be Angry About Capitalism.’ On Ticketmaster."

Live Nation Entertainment, Ticketmaster's parent company, announced record earnings in November 2022. Up until that point in 2022, the entertainment company reported $12.3 billion in revenue, outpacing its previous most profitable year, 2019, by 43%.

The company has come under fire for allegedly holding a monopoly on event ticketing in the U.S., sparking a congressional hearing last week