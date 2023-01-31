Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Bernie Sanders
Published

Front-row seats to Bernie Sanders' anti-capitalism speech in DC cost nearly $100 on Ticketmaster

The event, slated to take place in March, will promote Sanders' new book

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
close
Democrats are pushing the agenda for socialism, communism: Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson Video

Democrats are pushing the agenda for socialism, communism: Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, R-N.C., joins 'Unfiltered with Dan Bongino' to react to the Democratic Party's and media's radically charged comments during the House vote for speaker.

Tickets for an anti-capitalism event being headlined by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in March will cost those who want a front row seat nearly $100.

The event, titled "It's Okay to Be Angry About Capitalism," will be held at The Anthem in Washington, D.C., on March 1 to promote Sanders' new book of the same title. Event tickets, which will be available for purchase to the public on Feb. 3 at 10a.m. ET through the ticketing giant Ticketmaster, range from $35 to $95.

Presented by Politics & Prose and I.M.P., the event is titled after Sanders' new book, which the organizers claim is a "progressive takedown of the uber-capitalist status quo that has enriched millionaires and billionaires at the expense of the working class, and a blueprint for what transformational change would actually look like."

IS BERNIE SANDERS’ 'DEMOCRATIC SOCIALISM' REALLY JUST SOCIALISM?

Tickets for an anti-capitalism event being headlined by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in March will cost those who want a front row seat nearly $100.

Tickets for an anti-capitalism event being headlined by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in March will cost those who want a front row seat nearly $100. (Alex Wong, Joe Raedle via Getty Images)

In its announcement for the event, which is sure to build on Sanders' Democratic socialist message, Politics & Prose noted that Sanders' appearance at the venue is a "ticketed event through The Anthem."

A note included on the Ticketmaster listing for the event stated that tickets "priced at $95, $75, and $55 include a copy" of Sanders' book.

TICKETMASTER'S DAY IN CONGRESS MET WITH BIPARTISAN 'BAD BLOOD' AND MORE TAYLOR SWIFT PUNS FROM SENATORS

While details of the event have yet to be announced, several of Sanders' Congressional colleagues were quick to call out the irony in the events title and how tickets were being sold to those hoping to attend.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Dec. 14, 2021.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

"Anyone else see the ‘irony’ in Bernie Sanders selling tickets for his ‘It’s Okay to Be Angry About Capitalism’ book tour on Ticketmaster," Michigan GOP Rep. Bill Huizenga asked in a tweet.

Similarly, Texas GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw wrote in a tweet: "Bernie Sanders is selling tickets to his book tour, ‘It’s Okay to Be Angry About Capitalism.’ On Ticketmaster."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Live Nation Entertainment, Ticketmaster's parent company, announced record earnings in November 2022. Up until that point in 2022, the entertainment company reported $12.3 billion in revenue, outpacing its previous most profitable year, 2019, by 43%.

The company has come under fire for allegedly holding a monopoly on event ticketing in the U.S., sparking a congressional hearing last week

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News. Story tips can be sent to kyle.morris@fox.com and on Twitter: @RealKyleMorris.

More from Politics