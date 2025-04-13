Expand / Collapse search
SNL compares Trump to Jesus in Easter sketch mocking economy and faith: 'Donald Jesus Trump'

SNL’s cold open called the president 'Donald Jesus Trump,' taking aim at religion and tariffs

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
"Saturday Night Live" took another swipe at President Donald Trump this weekend, drawing a bold comparison between Trump and Jesus in its latest cold open.

"It’s me, your favorite president, Donald Jesus Trump, comparing myself to the Son of God once again," said cast member James Austin Johnson, reprising his role as the exaggerated Trump.

The sketch opened with a dramatization of a Bible scene: Jesus flipping tables in a temple over merchants selling goods. But just a few seconds in, Trump hijacks the scene with a monologue, recapping the week’s economic headlines with his usual bravado.

"Many people are calling me the Messiah," he says. 

"Because of the mess-I-ah made out of the economy."

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1880 -- Pictured: James Austin Johnson as President Donald Trump during the "Trump Tariff Cold Open" on Saturday, April 5, 2025 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

James Austin Johnson as President Donald Trump during the "Trump Tariff Cold Open" on SNL, Saturday, April 5, 2025.  (NBC/Getty Images)

He then likens the recent rollercoaster in stock prices to the resurrection: "It’s true, the stock market did a Jesus. It died, then on the third day it was risen. And then on a fourth day, it died again, possibly never to return. Just like Jesus."

The sketch pokes fun at Trump’s recent tariff decisions, which made headlines after sending markets tumbling for a time. Earlier this month, the latest round of tariffs went into effect, triggering investor panic. 

Days later, the White House announced a 90-day pause on most tariffs while trade deals were renegotiated, though Trump still imposed an increased tariff on China. The temporary pause gave the stock market a brief boost before it dropped again.

"Jesus Christ is a name we’ve been saying a lot lately," Johnson’s Trump continues. 

"We look in our 401k and say, ‘Jesus Christ, where did it all go?’"

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1881 -- Pictured: (l-r) Marcello Hernández, musical guest Lizzo, host Jon Hamm, and Bowen Yang during Promos in Studio 8H on Thursday, April 10, 2025 -- (Photo by: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Images)

L-R: Marcello Hernández, musical guest Lizzo, host Jon Hamm, and Bowen Yang during Promos in Studio 8H on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (NBC/Getty Images)

The show didn’t stop there. The sketch also tackled rising inflation, specifically the price of eggs, a nod to both Easter traditions and economic concerns.

"We love Easter. We love bunny. We love hunting for eggs, just like everyone’s doing in the grocery store right now. Because they cost a trillion billion dollars," he quipped.

He added, "I thought that was what the whole campaign was about. But I just can’t crack it."

While the real Trump did address soaring egg prices in last month’s joint address to Congress, blaming President Biden and promising to "make America affordable again," SNL’s version questioned not just his economic policies but also his religious authenticity.

"Easter mass is always packed, right? And you know what’s sad? Some people only go to church on Christmas and Easter," fake Trump says. 

"Not me! I don’t go on those days either."

The monologue wrapped up with one last Easter punchline: "In the holiest of seasons, Easter, let us remember the lesson Mr. Jesus taught… we must never mix religion with commerce."

"You can read all about that in my Trump Bible."

Madison is a production assistant for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.