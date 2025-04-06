'SNL' takes aim at Morgan Wallen one week after country star's abrupt exit offstage

One week after Morgan Wallen abruptly left the "Saturday Night Live" stage, eager to return to "God's country," the cast of the late-night comedy show took their shot at the 31-year-old country singer.

During the first cold open skit, James Austin Johnson — who was playing President Donald Trump — referenced Wallen’s "God’s country" comment he made hours after leaving the "SNL" stage.

"I even put tariffs on an island uninhabited by humans. It’s called Heard and McDonald Island," Johnson said. "McDonald Island. I would love to visit there. Can you imagine that? Big Mac and a hula skirt. Get me to God’s country, right? Remember that?"

During the Weekend Update skit, Colin Jost said, "This was the worst week for the stock market since the summer of 2020. But you have to remember — back then, the president was also Trump. Just in the past two days, investors have lost over $6 trillion. Money is leaving the stock market faster than Morgan Wallen at goodnights."

Morgan — who performed on "SNL" last weekend to promote his upcoming album, "I'm the Problem" — caused quite a stir after he broke "SNL" tradition and walked offstage before the closing credits.

After host Mikey Madison thanked the "Last Night" singer for appearing on the show, Wallen walked directly off the stage, as cameras panned out to the cast congratulating each other for another completed episode.

Shortly after the show was over, Wallen shared that he was excited to be going home, later writing "Get me to God's country" on Instagram stories underneath a photo of an airplane.

Days after the episode aired, Wallen opened up about the downsides of fame.

"It’s still weird, and there’s parts of [fame] that I don’t like," Wallen said during a recent episode of Theo Von's "Last Weekend" podcast, which was released on Wednesday but recorded prior to his "SNL" appearance. "I think anybody who has to deal with that … it’s not ideal."

"It’s not ideal to go everywhere, and even if you don’t get bothered, you were on edge the whole time because you thought you might," he continued. "There’s things that you just don’t do. There’s just things you don’t do anymore."

However, there is one pastime he has found in which he can easily escape notoriety — hunting.

"I can go be with my buddies, I’m in the middle of nowhere. I can be at ease," he explained. "I can not stress out. You just find ways to supplement it, I think, you know?"

When Von asked if Wallen could frequent bars anymore without being noticed, Wallen — who pleaded guilty to tossing a chair off the sixth floor of the Eric Church-backed bar Chief's in Nashville, Tennessee, last year — said he finds it "best" to stay away.

"I mean, if you’re using a bar as a specific example, that’s definitely the best thing for me," he said. "I ain’t been in a bar since the last time I was in a bar that everybody knows about."

