Former President Donald Trump announced on his social media platform, Truth Social, that he is partnering with country musician Lee Greenwood to sell "God Bless the USA" Bibles ahead of Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

"Happy Holy Week! Let’s Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless The USA Bible," Trump wrote in a post.

The former president said every American needs to have a Bible in their home and added that he has many copies himself.

"All Americans need a Bible in their home, and I have many. It’s my favorite book," Trump said in his video posted on Truth Social. "I’m proud to endorse and encourage you to get this Bible. We must make America pray again."

The website to purchase the Bibles lists these books as the only Bible inspired by America’s most recognized patriotic anthem, "God Bless The USA."

This is not the first time Trump has teamed up with the country music star, as he used his patriotic anthem often as his entrance song during his rallies and occasionally during events at the White House during his term as president.

The Bible will also feature the United States Constitution, Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights, The Pledge of Allegiance, as well as a handwritten chorus of "God Bless The USA," according to the website.

The Bible is also described as being easy-to-read with large print, having a slim design, and was designed to deliver an easy reading experience in the trusted King James Version translation.

"Religion and Christianity are the biggest things missing from this country. And I truly believe that we need to bring them back and have to bring them back fast," Trump said in a video. "I think it’s one of the biggest problems we have. That’s why our country is going haywire. We’ve lost religion in our country."

The website also states that GodBlessTheUSABible.com is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign.

This latest move comes as the former president has faced a serious money crunch amid mounting legal bills while he fights four criminal indictments along with a series of civil charges.

Trump saw some relief on Monday as the appeals court slashed his bond payment, saying Trump must pay $175 million within the next 10 days.

Trump had previously faced a Monday deadline to pay a $454 million bond payment that came as a result of civil fraud allegations from New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Trump said he will "abide" by the appeals decision and post the $175 million bond.

If Trump does post the $175 million by the new deadline, it would effectively block James from attempts to seize Trump's assets as he continues to appeal the judgment by New York Judge Arthur Engoron.

The Bible is the latest product Trump has promoted after releasing a line of $400 sneakers earlier this year.

Fox News Digital reached out to Trump's team for comment but has not yet heard back.

The Associated Press, Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.