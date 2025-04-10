Trump tariff spike fuels new House bill to lock China out of US government tech

FIRST ON FOX: A bipartisan duo of House lawmakers is moving to ensure the U.S. government is free from Chinese-made technology after President Donald Trump hiked tariffs against Beijing.

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, is leading the Securing America’s Federal Equipment (SAFE) Supply Chains Act alongside Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

It would impose new guardrails on the technology the U.S. government is able to purchase by forcing a federal agency or office to only purchase it from "original equipment manufacturers" or "authorized resellers," according to the bill text obtained by Fox News Digital.

TRUMP SAYS HE'LL 'TAKE A LOOK' AT EXEMPTING SOME LARGER US COMPANIES HIT ESPECIALLY HARD BY TARIFFS

The bill targets U.S. government technology purchased through the "gray market," an alternative channel for purchasing and selling genuine goods without the authorization of the manufacturer.

Fallon said his bill "dovetails" with Trump's hawkish stance on China.

"With the rising threat posed by Chinese aggression, not only in the Indo-Pacific, but here at home by means of artificial intelligence and cyberattacks, it’s critical that the Department of Defense secure its vital infrastructure," Fallon explained to Fox News Digital.

"In order to do so, we must ensure that the U.S. military only purchases electronic equipment from approved vendors that are free from adversarial, particularly [Chinese Communist Party], influence."

He praised Trump's "bold leadership" in the U.S. "breaking its dependency on Communist China."

"The SAFE Supply Chains Act dovetails with this endeavor and is in the best interest of U.S. national security," he said.

The White House said Thursday it had imposed 145% in new tariffs on China, up from the 125% Trump announced the day before.

DONALD TRUMP'S ALLIES, SUPPORTERS AND DONORS, LED BY ELON MUSK, PUSH TO END TARIFF WAR

While hiking rates on China, Trump said he would reduce tariffs on other countries that did not retaliate against the U.S. to his baseline of 10%.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Look, for years we've been ripped off and taken advantage of by China — and others, in all fairness — but by China, there's a big one. And it's just one of those things," Trump said Wednesday.

Fallon's bill has a counterpart in the Senate led by senators John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Gary Peters, D-Mich.