Actress Natasha Rothwell goes off-prompter to say ‘f--- ICE’ at Independent Spirit Awards

Actress Natasha Rothwell went off-script and condemned ICE as she spoke at the Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday.

As with the Grammys earlier this month, many celebrities used the award show as an opportunity to condemn the men and women in uniform at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as President Donald Trump’s administration works to enforce immigration law.

Natasha Rothwell, a writer and actress known for her involvement with "The White Lotus," "Insecure," and "Saturday Night Live," took a step beyond simply wearing an anti-ICE pin.

"Hi, everyone! I'm going to go to the prompter, but I just want to say, ‘f--- ICE,’" she said, as applause erupted from the audience. She then went on to introduce the series "Chief of War," which went on to win the Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series award.

"’ICE OUT’ pin-wearers at the Indie Spirit Awards included Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, Tessa Thompson, and Lake Bell," pop culture news outlet Vulture reported.

The same outlet noted another celebrity used this award ceremony as a moment of political reflection.

"Train Dreams" director Clint Bentley mused upon the purpose of art in the current political climate as he accepted the award for Best Director, saying, "I’ve been thinking a lot, I think as we all have, like, what’s the point at times?"

He continued, "And yet, in a world where there’s so many people trying to put up walls and put people in cages and divide people, we’re making little communities and we’re putting goodness into the world. And when there’s a lot of people trying to do the opposite, I think that’s worth doing. Who knows where it’ll lead us, but I think it’s worth trying to make the world a little bit better every little step we can."

