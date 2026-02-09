Expand / Collapse search
Left-wing influencer spreads false claim about boy at Bad Bunny halftime show

Left-wing influencer's viral post claiming child was ICE detainee Liam Ramos got over 10 million views

By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Bad Bunny backs away from ‘learn Spanish’ comment ahead of halftime performance Video

Bad Bunny backs away from ‘learn Spanish’ comment ahead of halftime performance

Turning Point USA contributor Jack Posobiec lays out the signfiicance of Turning Point USA’s halftime show on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

Left-wing influencer Ed Krassenstein falsely claimed on X on Sunday that the kid featured in Bad Bunny's halftime show was Liam Ramos, the 5-year-old boy who was detained by ICE along with his father in Minneapolis in January.

"Many of you may have missed this, but the little boy who Bad Bunny handed his Grammy to at the Super Bowl was Liam Ramos! Amazing!" Krassenstein wrote on X.

The left-wing commentator, who has 1 million followers on X, also posted a photo of the child featured in Bad Bunny's performance and a photo of Ramos.

But the boy featured in the halftime show was Lincoln Fox Ramadan, a child actor, who posted about his experience on Instagram, according to multiple reports.

BAD BUNNY'S SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW IGNITES TRUMP'S FURY, DIVIDES VIEWERS

During the performance, Bad Bunny handed Ramadan a Grammy Award as the child was watching Bad Bunny on television accepting the award. The Puerto Rican performer won a Grammy last week and spoke out against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during his acceptance speech.

"UPDATE: There are conflicting reports on whether this really was Liam Ramos or if it was a child that was intended to represent Liam Ramos," Krassenstein's first update read.

He posted a follow-up that said, "UPDATE: according to the latest reports the young child was Lincoln Fox — a child actor."

Bad Bunny holds Grammy during halftime show

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny holds his Grammy during Super Bowl LX Patriots vs Seahawks Apple Music Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Feb. 8, 2026.  (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

NFL LEGEND BLASTS LEAGUE FOR CHOOSING BAD BUNNY AS HALFTIME PERFORMER: 'ANYTHING FOR MONEY'

Krassenstein's original post has garnered 10 million views on X, and over 300,000 likes.

Multiple reports quickly sprouted up explaining that the boy at the show was not Ramos. "No, that wasn't Liam Conejo Ramos in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show," read one NPR headline, confirmed by the boy's family and a representative for Bad Bunny.

Ramos and his father were released from a detention center in Dilley, Texas, in late January after a judge issued a ruling ordering the release. 

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, posted on social media Feb. 1 that he picked up the family Saturday night and escorted them back to Minnesota the next morning. 

Bad Bunny's halftime performance was met with criticism from President Donald Trump, among others.

"The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World," Trump wrote on Truth Social. 

Man carries a child while walking outside at night

Rep. Joaquin Castro escorts 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father out of an ICE detention center in Dilley, Texas, on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. (Joaquin Castro)

During his Grammys acceptance speech last week, Bad Bunny said, "ICE out."

"We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens — we are humans and we are Americans," he added.

Krassenstein didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

