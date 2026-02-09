Left-wing influencer spreads false claim about boy at Bad Bunny halftime show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Left-wing influencer Ed Krassenstein falsely claimed on X on Sunday that the kid featured in Bad Bunny's halftime show was Liam Ramos, the 5-year-old boy who was detained by ICE along with his father in Minneapolis in January.

"Many of you may have missed this, but the little boy who Bad Bunny handed his Grammy to at the Super Bowl was Liam Ramos! Amazing!" Krassenstein wrote on X.

The left-wing commentator, who has 1 million followers on X, also posted a photo of the child featured in Bad Bunny's performance and a photo of Ramos.

But the boy featured in the halftime show was Lincoln Fox Ramadan, a child actor, who posted about his experience on Instagram, according to multiple reports.

BAD BUNNY'S SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW IGNITES TRUMP'S FURY, DIVIDES VIEWERS

During the performance, Bad Bunny handed Ramadan a Grammy Award as the child was watching Bad Bunny on television accepting the award. The Puerto Rican performer won a Grammy last week and spoke out against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during his acceptance speech.

"UPDATE: There are conflicting reports on whether this really was Liam Ramos or if it was a child that was intended to represent Liam Ramos," Krassenstein's first update read.

He posted a follow-up that said, "UPDATE: according to the latest reports the young child was Lincoln Fox — a child actor."

NFL LEGEND BLASTS LEAGUE FOR CHOOSING BAD BUNNY AS HALFTIME PERFORMER: 'ANYTHING FOR MONEY'

Krassenstein's original post has garnered 10 million views on X, and over 300,000 likes.

Multiple reports quickly sprouted up explaining that the boy at the show was not Ramos. "No, that wasn't Liam Conejo Ramos in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show," read one NPR headline, confirmed by the boy's family and a representative for Bad Bunny.

Ramos and his father were released from a detention center in Dilley, Texas, in late January after a judge issued a ruling ordering the release.

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, posted on social media Feb. 1 that he picked up the family Saturday night and escorted them back to Minnesota the next morning.

Bad Bunny's halftime performance was met with criticism from President Donald Trump, among others.

"The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

During his Grammys acceptance speech last week, Bad Bunny said, "ICE out."

"We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens — we are humans and we are Americans," he added.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Krassenstein didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.