Silicone 'baby' sold as a sex toy online horrifies Twitter: 'So sick and demented'

A silicone sex toy in the shape of an infant, formerly referred to as "butt baby," is currently being sold online by the adult website Toys From Tim.

The Toys From Tim website refers to the 13-inch baby shaped sex toy as a "Bundle of Joy," according to the product description. The item costs $299.95 and is sold out online.

"The Bundle of Joy - formerly known as the *Butt*Baby*, is a fully insertable, anatomically correct, platinum silicone toy, made for fans of big insertions," the description reads. "Available in two sizes (9" and the bigger brother in 13") when the Bundle of Joy is inserted feet first, he will crown just like a real birthing baby."

"Experience first-hand the joy and agony of childbirth," the product description continues. "Surprise your parents with the grandson they've always wanted. Bestow your husband with an heir."



"The Bundle of Joy is 100% platinum silicone, soft and supple but firm enough for easy self-impregnation (see video), and as smooth as a newborn baby's bottom," the description added. "You've never seen anything like him before."

Social media users were horrified at the discovery of the product.

"'Butt baby' sex toys are being sold and marketed as ‘weapons of ass destruction,’" Ashley St. Clair of the Babylon Bee tweeted. "This is so sick & demented."

"I have so many questions. Like... Why does this exist? Who's buying it? Do they use it more than once?" radio host Kenny Webster tweeted in response.

Parents, media critics and politicians have criticized what they believe to be the intentional oversexualization of children in recent months with the rise in sexual social media content, graphic celebrity performances, underage drag shows and bondage-style fashion ads involving children.