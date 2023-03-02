Graphic drag show for babies featuring nearly naked men, bondage, outrages Twitter: 'Absolutely abhorrent'

"CABABABARAVE," a UK cabaret company that puts on drag shows for babies and their parents was blasted on social media after clips of graphic performances from the events went viral.

Men dressed in thongs and bondage gear are seen twerking, doing the splits and dancing provocatively in video clips shared on Twitter and by the company's Instagram account.

Promotional material for Caba Baba Rave describes their shows as "an exciting new event for parents and their babies! A little slice of afternoon delight that provides show-stopping cabaret interspersed with captivating baby sensory moments.. ending in a RAVE."

The company said it was formed by two mothers who "were constantly looking to be entertained whilst holding a baby in one hand and a pint in the other."

"We wanted to create the type of event we ourselves as Mums would want to go to. There’s only so many times you can listen to the f--king Wheels on the Bus. We wanted to give parents the experience of a ‘big London night out’.. cabaret, drinks and dancing.. but one you can bring your baby to and still be home for bedtime," promotional material from a venue hosting the event read.

Videos from one show blew up on Twitter after being shared by UK political commentator Dominique Samuels and Libs of Tik Tok.

Samuels blasted the performances as "absolutely abhorrent." she wasn't the only shocked by the graphic images.

"I can only think of one reason why a man would want to do this in front of children," former UFC/MMA fighter Jake Shields wrote in response.

British TV host Liv Boeree wondered whether the parents had common sense.

"Fortunately most people have sufficient common sense to know this kind of show is utterly unsuitable for young children. But why don’t these parents have that sense? Did they just never have it in the first place? Or did something make them lose it?" she asked.

Libs of Tik Tok also shared an Instagram highlight reel from the company which garnered over 4 million views. Caba Baba Rave has since made their account private.

In one clip a performer in heels twerks in front of a room full of infants while another dressed similarly dances suggestively around the babies and their parents.

Independent journalist Andy Ngo shared more photos from the shows found on social media. One photo shows a nearly naked woman holding a child up in the air.

A London venue hosting Caba Baba Rave events has sold out for the next performance on March 11. "The Vault" venue advertises their shows as "family-friendly," and appropriate for "under 5-year-olds."

The Vault defended the show as "designed for parents with sensory moments for babies," in a Twitter thread on Thursday.

"We are aware of comments on social media directed at CABABABARAVE, part of the 2023 VAULT Festival programme. The cabaret show is designed for parents, with sensory moments for babies, and is a fun and welcoming space for parents with young babies," the statement began.

"VAULT Festival exists to support live performance and artistic talent and is proud to platform events that are welcoming and accessible for all, with audience safety always as a top priority," the thread continued.

"We stand against the inexcusable threats of violence and assault against our programmed artists, our staff, and directed at the LGBTQIA+ community, and are supporting the affected artists," it concluded.

Caba Baba Rave also offered private parties for children, according to a review of their social media before it went private by The Reduxx.

Caba Baba Rave did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.