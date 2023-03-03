Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Published

Tennessee becomes first state to ban drag shows on public property, near schools

Tennessee bill signed into law also bans gender transition surgeries for minors

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation on Thursday restricting drag shows and banning gender transition treatments for minors. 

Tennessee is now the first state to limit the performances, and the provision criminalizes performances that take place in public or where they could be seen by children. 

The bill prohibits "adult cabaret performances" from taking place within 1,000 feet of schools, public parks or places of worship, according to The Hill.

The law takes effect on July 1.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference on Nov. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Florida.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference on Nov. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The legislation builds on existing restrictions on "adult-oriented businesses" in Tennessee, expanding obscenity laws there to include performances that feature topless or exotic dancers or "male or female impersonators" that provide entertainment appealing "to a prurient interest."

So, what is the punishment for performing?

First-time violators may be charged with a Class A misdemeanor that is punishable by a $2,500 fine and as long as a year in prison. Any subsequent offenses will be classified as a Class E felony.

Drag entertainer DeeDee speaks during a news conference held by the Human Rights Campaign to draw attention to anti-drag bills in the Tennessee legislature, on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Drag entertainer DeeDee speaks during a news conference held by the Human Rights Campaign to draw attention to anti-drag bills in the Tennessee legislature, on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (John Amis/AP Images for Human Rights Campaign)

Several other states, including Idaho, Kentucky, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma and Utah, are considering similar bans. The governor of Arkansas recently signed a bill that puts new restrictions on "adult-oriented" performances. While initially targeting drag shows, that bill was scaled back after complaints of discrimination.

While the bill has raised similar concerns, sponsors said that was not the intent. 

Tennessee state Sen. Jack Johnson, a Republican, said the bill addresses "sexually suggestive drag shows" that are inappropriate for children.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, shown here in January 2022 delivering his State of the State address in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, shown here in January 2022 delivering his State of the State address in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP/Mark Zaleski)

Additionally, health care providers in the state are not allowed to prescribe puberty blockers or hormones, or to perform gender transition surgeries for minors.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the LGBTQIA+ civil rights organization Lambda Legal plan to challenge the law in court, The Hill reported.

The governor's office did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

